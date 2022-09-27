Read full article on original website
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
University Headquarters Ranks UST No. 16 for the Best Online Associate Degree in Business
University Headquarters (HQ) ranks the University of St. Thomas-Houston No. 16 for the. Best Online Associate Degree in Business. UST offers a General Business Associates in Applied Science degree 100% online through its Kolbe School of Innovation and Professional Studies. “We are honored to be included in the top 20...
“A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?" Presentation at Clergy Lunch
Twenty-two priests from around the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston attended the first in a series of educational Clergy Lunches on campus sponsored by Catholic Studies. UST's Kevin Stuart, director of Catholic Studies, assistant professor of Political Science, and director of the Master's in Public Policy and Administration, spoke on the topic of “A Pastoral Approach to Gender Identity: What Does the Science Say?”
Organ Crawl Reveals Perfect Location for Students to Perform First Bach Concert
University of St. Thomas' Organ Studio presented its first Bach Concert at First Lutheran Church in Downtown Houston. "Our students had the opportunity to perform on a beautiful Pasi organ," Dr. Jeong-Suk Bae, adjunct professor of Organ, said. "The Pasi organ at First Lutheran, built in 2014, with its pure mechanical action and color of stops, is designed perfectly for the music of J. S. Bach and his contemporaries. When we visited this organ in the spring semester for organ crawl, we immediately came up with the idea of doing a Bach Concert. I was thrilled to have our organ students presenting a full program with various works by Bach at the beginning of this semester."
Nineteen Pearland ISD students competing for National Merit scho
Nineteen Pearland ISD students competing for National Merit scholarships. Pearland Independent School District proudly announces 19 semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. These semifinalists include Pearland High School's Sophie Adams and Geneva Cline and Dawson High School's Catherine Bai, Ana Budimlic, Iris Chen, Aaron Cheng, Ivy Gong, Isabela...
Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair
Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on October 5! The District is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments. Interested candidates should complete...
Men's Soccer Undefeated Heading into Conference Play
#15 in the country (United Soccer Coaches) and first place in the SCAC heading into conference play. The team has achieved a remarkable seven wins and one draw prior to their SCAC opening matchup against Colorado College this weekend. Castro and Aleman Headline the Top Offense in the SCAC. The...
Katy, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Katy, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cinco Ranch High School football team will have a game with Mayde Creek High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Living Spaces Celebrates Grand Opening of Katy, Texas Store with A Series of Special Events
Top home furnishings brand, Living Spaces, is preparing to open its 31st store in Katy, Texas and will be celebrating this momentous occasion with a series of special events. In addition to a Grand Opening Event on Friday, September 30, Living Spaces will host a VIP Preview Event on Thursday, September 29 from 5 pm to 9 pm. Guests are invited to enjoy refreshments provided by Capital Grille and will be eligible for exclusive offers.
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Café Express to reopen River Oaks spot following renovation, menu revamp
The interior of Café Express on West Gray Street in River Oaks has been fully revamped. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) The River Oaks location of Café Express, a Houston-based European cafe concept, is set to reopen Oct. 4 with a new interior, a revamped menu and the return of a condiment bar offering Europe-imported condiments.
The best coffee in Texas can be found in Houston, Food & Wine says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a latte, an iced coffee, or if you like it black that's cool too, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Coffee Day.
Lizzo makes history cool playing 200-year-old flute owned by former president
The Grammy Award-winning singer is the first and only person to play the flute owned by President James Madison.
Fort Bend Star
Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming
Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
Click2Houston.com
‘The Dream Kid:’ Paetow’s Hicks commits to A&M
KATY—The maroon Texas A&M football helmet David “DJ” Hicks Jr. placed on the table in front of him in the Paetow High cafeteria Wednesday after verbally commiting to the Aggies live on ESPN has been in his room since 2011, when his father won it at a raffle and gave it to his son.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: October 6 to 9, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
