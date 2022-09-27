Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
golfmagic.com
Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour
Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Tour: Pat Perez's wife shares images of home decor to own the haters
Pat Perez was one player who went back on his word to join the LIV Golf Tour and in his first press conference as a signee claimed he felt like he had won the lottery as he swatted away accusations of sportswashing. It's fair to say things feel very confrontational...
'I don't want a fractured game': Rory McIlroy explains why he thinks PGA Tour, LIV Golf must try to work together
Always one to give an honest answer, Rory McIlroy has often been on the frontlines and in the headlines in the PGA Tour’s very public battle for supremacy against the upstart LIV Golf. Despite PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recently saying the Tour and LIV cannot work together, the...
Golf Digest
Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week
Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
Golf.com
Playing fall golf among the leaves? Remember this key stroke-saving rule
There’s so much to love about fall golf, let us count the ways: less-busy courses, cheaper tee times, no more exhausting heat, wonderful fall foliage and, most of all, the leaf rule. Here at GOLF.com, we’re big fans of the leaf rule, and you should be, too, so here...
Golf Digest
Davis Love III reflects on a scintillating Presidents Cup and the essence of team competition
Turns out, Fred has figured out the steps and distance thing on his phone. “I did 11 miles today!” Fred Couples told Davis Love III and others last week at the Presidents Cup. Love was the U.S. captain and Couples was one of his deputies at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. It was, as per usual, an American all-star team playing an international all-star team. The event was closer than it looked and closer than people thought it would be. Golf won. Fred’s step count had a high finish too.
ESPN
Jay Monahan on the PGA Tour's future, whether it can coexist with LIV Golf, Tiger Woods' leadership and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jay Monahan has never faced a more tumultuous time as PGA Tour commissioner. More than two dozen PGA Tour members have defected to the LIV Golf circuit, which is being fronted by two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The...
Golf.com
Remember the nerviest tee shot of Rory McIlroy’s career? It got me, too
Bless the heart of Rory McIlroy who stood on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush in 2019, wind breathing in off the right. Bless his heart because Northern Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, then 30 years old, said he wasn’t trying to be the center of attention that week, as the Open Championship returned to his home country.
ESPN
PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf induced golfers to breach existing contracts by offering 'astronomical sums of money'
The PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf on Wednesday, claiming the Saudi Arabian-financed circuit has interfered with existing contracts it had with its members. The counterclaim was filed as part of the PGA Tour's response to LIV Golf's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, in which LIV Golf claims the PGA Tour illegally suspended players for competing in LIV Golf tournaments and is wielding its monopoly power to squash competition.
Jordan Spieth plans on playing in the PNC Championship in December with dad, Shawn
Jordan Spieth is winding down for the year. He had a great week at Quail Hollow Club for the Presidents Cup, going 5-0-0 including a Sunday singles win over Cam Davis. Now, with no big events for the next few months, time will tell how often we see Spieth on the course before 2023. However, he did reveal part of his plan to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio Tuesday.
Roger Federer Turned Skeptics Into Fans
Holding a Laver Cup postmortem and discussing various candidacies for the Hall of Fame in the latest mailbag.
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
Golf.com
We battled an epic Open Championship course. The course fought back
I first fell in love with Portrush in the summer of 2019. The Open had arrived in Northern Ireland, its first time there since 1951. The golf world arrived with it. Thousands cascaded in from the U.K. and Ireland. Thousands more, including me, came from further afield; I took a redeye into Dublin and then made the trek north, watching bleary-eyed as the Emerald Isle whizzed by. I was born and raised in a rural New England town, so while the pastoral landscape was familiar, it felt distinctly different. Older, for one thing. Secluded, for another; the landscape was timeless, outwardly unaffected by time and technology.
Golf.com
Is there really an ‘appropriate’ golf-skirt length? We asked around
As golf popularizes and expands, its dress code is evolving. In 2017, the LPGA released a statement to its players outlining a strict dress code for which they received considerable backlash. The policy stated, in part, “Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.” The LPGA has since revoked that mandate.
Golf.com
Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer
Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
Golf.com
‘I’m laughing but I’m internally crying’: Pros battle horrid conditions in St. Andrews
The forecast didn’t lie. At least there’s that. The second round of the Dunhill Links Championship was always going to be marred by brutal conditions. The event even went so far as to schedule a shotgun start considering how miserable the weather was going to be. It would be best to get everyone on the course at once, making progress en masse rather than roll them out one at a time. And now that we’ve seen what came from a blustery, rainy day in St. Andrews, that decision was completely warranted.
LIV Golf disputes FOX report
A report this week claimed that LIV Golf is nearing a deal with FOX to air its events, but the Saudi-backed league insists that is untrue. Golfweek reported on Tuesday that LIV has almost completed a deal with FOX to pay the network for air time and have LIV events broadcast on FOX Sports 1. LIV would also be responsible for all production costs and selling advertisement.
