Four teenagers were shot at a protest in Papua. Eight years on, only one suspect is facing trial
Even by the bloody standards of Indonesia’s decades-long Papua conflict, one massacre stands out for its brutality — and the seeming impunity of those behind it. On December 8, 2014, a crowd of hundreds of peaceful demonstrators in Paniai district, Papua province, were fired upon — allegedly by Indonesian soldiers — in an incident that left four teenagers dead and injured more than a dozen other people, including women and children.
Booker prize nominated author convicted for staging solo protest in Zimbabwe
Award-winning Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga has been found guilty of staging a protest with the intent of inciting public violence, a court in the capital Harare ruled Thursday. Dangarembga, a fierce critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government was arrested in 2020 for marching while holding a placard demanding reforms.
The couple who spent their honeymoon riding an African iron ore train
When planning a honeymoon, many couples go for obvious destinations like Paris, the city of love, or the Maldives, with its stunning azure waters. Few, unlike Croatian newlyweds Kristijan and Andrea Ilicic, opt for a freight train carrying wagons of dirty iron ore across the baking hot deserts of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
