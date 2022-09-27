ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Sex Offender Walks Out Of Jail, Gets Re-Arrested For New Sex Crime, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Kyle Pascher, age 21, of Troy, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on a new sex crime charge. Photo Credit: Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office

Moments after completing his jail sentence for having inappropriate sexual contact with four different teenagers, a New York man was immediately re-arrested on a new sex charge, authorities said.

Kyle Pascher, age 21, of Troy, was taken into custody Friday, Sept. 23, at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility on a warrant for sexual misconduct.

The charge stems from an alleged inappropriate relationship between Pascher and a child under the age of 17 that was reported in January 2022, New York State Police said.

Investigators determined that he had sexual contact with the victim while in the town of Brunswick in the spring of 2021.

At the time of his arrest, Pascher had just finished a one-year jail sentence imposed after he pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching and two counts of harassment.

According to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, Pascher was found to have had sexual contact with four separate victims ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old.

The incidents occurred between April and November 2020 in North Greenbush.

He was also sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his latest arrest, Pascher was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and later released to the custody of Rensselaer County Probation.

