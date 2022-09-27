CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fall fire season starts Saturday, Oct. 1, and continues through the end of the calendar year. The West Virginia the Division of Forestry reminds residents to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m.-7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO