San Diego, CA

Daily Aztec

Aztecs hockey drops first ACHA Division 1 series against Colorado

In a year highlighted by San Diego State intercollegiate athletics moving into a new home stadium, the Aztecs club hockey team has moved up a level in competition. SDSU opened its Division 1 era with a pair of losses to visiting University of Colorado, 3-1 on Friday night and 9-6 on Saturday night at Kroc Center Ice.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
High School Football PRO

El Cajon, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valhalla High School football team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
EL CAJON, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal

In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
ENCINITAS, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

20 Best Personal Trainers in San Diego

San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Learning about lowriders at San Diego City College

As Hispanic Heritage Month rolls on, San Diego City College invited some of the county's most passionate lowriders to share their culture and cars with students Thursday. The group was led by Marcos “The Rabbit” Arellano, president of the South Bay’s Impalas Car Club. He brought his 1962 Impala convertible, which was so low, "I don’t think you can slide a penny under there," he said. "It’s literally touching the asphalt.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Home Prices Plunge

The folks at Case-Shiller are out with their latest home-prices report, and the news is not good for local homeowners. Prices dipped 2.5% in San Diego in July compared with the month prior, according to the latest figures. No, this does not mean your home will be worthless in 40 months, but it's still bad, though. The news follows a drop of 0.7% in June. That said, home prices in the county have jumped 16.6% year-over-year, so brick-and-mortar is still a much more solid investment than, say, the Dow, which cratered about 6.7% in roughly the same period.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How Likely is a Storm Like Hurricane Ian in San Diego?

Hurricane Ian has been called a “500-year flooding event” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, bringing devastating winds and flooding along with it. After being downgraded to a tropical storm, it strengthened back into a hurricane on Thursday with movement toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Heat wave bears down on San Diego area

Dangerous triple-digit temperatures descended on San Diego desert areas Tuesday, while uncomfortably hot conditions hit valley and coastal regions — with all expected to persist through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego deserts, predicting "dangerously hot conditions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

