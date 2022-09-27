Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Fenty Beauty Announces The Next Fenty Face Tik Tok Contest
Fenty Beauty has announced The Next Fenty Face contest on Tik Tok, seeking the ultimate Fenty Beauty fan to model for an upcoming 2023 campaign. The contest runs through October 7, 2022. Along with being in the campaign, the selected winner will travel to two brand events in 2023 complimentary...
‘Minecraft Manhunt’ YouTube Star Dream Reveals Face Online for First Time
Dream — the YouTube and Twitch star who has amassed more than 40 million subscribers on YouTube alone for creating Minecraft content — shared his face publicly online for the first time on Sunday. More than 1.2 million people tuned in for his big reveal. “It’s Dream, I don’t know what to do,” he said with his chair turned away from the camera in the clip. Playing up the reveal, he spun around, not showing his face, he hid behind a green screen, he showcased his bed, and he featured shots of his cat. After all the teasing, he appeared in...
14 Brilliant Responses Famous Women Gave To Sexist, Invasive, And Absurd Interview Questions
When a reporter asked Rihanna what she was looking for in a man, she gave this iconic reply: "I'm not looking for a man. Let's start there."
gcimagazine.com
Color Cosmetic Growth Drivers
U.S. prestige makeup revenue for Q2 2022 totaled $2 billion, an 18% year-over-year gain, per NPDa. The firm notes that revenue still lags pre-pandemic levels but that unit sales are actually up 1% versus 2019. Big winners for the period included lipstick, which was up 28%, with lip products posting the fastest growth of total makeup.
RELATED PEOPLE
gcimagazine.com
Color Cosmetics Packaging Launches
Global Cosmetic Industry recently spoke with industry insiders to highlight innovations in the color cosmetics packaging space as consumers look for accessible, convenient and multi-use beauty products. Beauty Palettes. Vonda Simon, co-founder and CEO of Seacliff Beauty, says, “We recently launched two palettes with Lunar Beauty, founded by Makeup Artist...
gcimagazine.com
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
gcimagazine.com
Onsite: Cosmoprof North America & Luxe Pack NY
This year’s editions of Luxe Pack NY and Cosmoprof North America marked a true comeback for live beauty industry events. Here, we collect a range of the offerings from the show floors. Personalized Beauty. BASF highlighted its Emuage personalized beauty system at the show. In March 2022, B2B Cosmetics...
Comments / 0