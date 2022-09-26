Mountain America Event Center announces grand opening in November

After years of anticipation, locals will be able to attend the opening week events for the Mountain America Center in less than 60 days.

“It has been a long time coming but we would like to cordially invite everybody in our community … at 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 to come out for our grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as the first ever public sneak peek at our facility,” said Erik Hudson, general manager of the Mountain America Center.

Opening celebrations for the center, the Hero Arena and Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center will include public tours, the opportunity to taste concessions and a preview of the audio and video capabilities of the event center as well as the conference center.

“This is a community building; I have only been here since March but the community has been waiting on a building like this for 12 years,” Hudson said.

The Idaho Falls Auditorium District was formed in June 2011 with the goal of building the city’s first ever multi-purpose event center.

The district is a self-funded public board, tasked with raising funds for the event center. The project was funded by a 5% bed tax on hotel room and short-term rental bookings and private fundraising.

The Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive, will have 27,000 square feet of arena space in the Hero Arena and 11,000 square feet of meeting space in the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center. The arena will hold 6,000 guests.

One of the center’s first events, Mannheim Steamroller — Christmas, by Chip Davis at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 is sold out. Center officials have recently added a second show earlier that day at 3 p.m. to accommodate the community’s interest.

“The response that we have gotten for our first several events has been just fantastic,” Hudson said. “We have seen the community’s excitement in the ticket sales.”

Other shows such as Lindsey Stirling, American violinist, are approaching sold-out status as well.

The venue is offering community members the opportunity to be involved in the event center by buying seat plaques. The plaque is $750 and will put the buyer’s name on a seat, securing them a place for any event within the center, said Rob Spear, executive director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District. Less than 400 plaques are available at this time. The plaque secures the seat, but tickets are purchased separately.

Ball Ventures/Snake River Landing donated a a 22-acre parcel within Snake River Landing for the event center in 2018. Ball Ventures, an Idaho Falls-based real estate investment and development company, was founded in 2002 by businessman Allen Ball.

Ben Ball, co-owner of Golden Valley Natural and Hero Meat Snacks, said he was delighted to see the event center come to fruition and is happy his company was able to help get the project over the finish line.

“The Ball family has been part of this community going on 54 years,” Ball said. “We started in the jerky meat-snack business back in 1968 with my father Roger Ball, and since then we have grown … and become an even larger part of the community … we are excited to be a part of this center and for many generations of use.”

Hero Meat Snacks will be available within the event center at a price lower than anywhere across the country.

The building will offer space for concerts, community driven events, local athletics, as well as high school graduation ceremonies for Idaho Falls District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93, Iron Horse RV shows, local corporate meetings, ice skating shows and career fairs and professional development fairs. The center will host the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, a USPHL Junior A ice hockey franchise.

Center officials plan to welcome more than 150,000 visitors through the doors each year.

Hudson said that the center was going dark until the grand opening but wanted to bring the community a little excitement before officially opening in November. He listed dates for which center officials will announce further large events coming to Idaho Falls. On Oct. 3 there will be a major comedy tour announcement. On Oct. 10 the venue will give “the biggest announcement before opening.” On Oct. 18 the center will announce one of the largest country music tours going on in the United States and on Oct. 25 there will be an announcement about a world-famous family entertainment show, that will utilize the entire facility. The last announcement is on Nov. 3 with another major comedy tour coming to the city.

Information about the grand opening and other opening events can be found on the Mountain America Center website, mountainamericacenter.com.