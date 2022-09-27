Read full article on original website
Related
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
Intel's Mobileye files for listing in first sign of thawing tech IPO market
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Intel Corp's (INTC.O) self-driving unit Mobileye on Friday unveiled its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, testing support for a high profile stock debut even as the market for new issues has virtually collapsed.
Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL
LONDON/JAKARTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Make Money From a Product Recall? It Depends
You might have seen a recall on the news or social media, or gotten a letter in the mail. A familiar product is being recalled. How concerned should you be? What do you have to do?. The number of recalls in the first quarter of 2022 was the highest in...
CNBC
Nike shares fall as overstocked inventory weighs on earnings
Nike first fiscal quarter revenue was up 4% to $12.69 billion, beating estimates. Nike net income was down 22% to $1.5 billion. The sneaker giant said inventory on its balance sheet was up 44% to $9.7 billion, driven by continued supply chain issues. Nike on Thursday said it had a...
voguebusiness.com
Fragrance manoeuvres: How Firmenich’s mega-merger will drive biotech innovation
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. A major deal to merge Swiss fragrance giant Firmenich with Dutch chemicals group Royal-DSM, creating a €40 billion conglomerate, comes at a pivotal time of change in the beauty sector. The two companies are merging to form a Swiss-Dutch global...
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal
(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
sciencetimes.com
How to Integrate Outlook with Salesforce?
Salesforce and Outlook are useful tools in day to day running of an organization. Salesforce improves efficiency through automation and provides simplified collaboration between a company and its customers. Outlook, on the other hand, allows access to communication information in an organized way. An organization can increase productivity by syncing...
TechCrunch
Why build a fintech any more when you can just raise €20M and white-label it to banks?
The latest is fintech SaaS provider Toqio, which has now closed €20 million in funding. We last caught up with Toqio, a fintech platform with a white-label digital finance SaaS that allows anyone to launch a new fintech product, last year when it raised $9.4 million seed round. This...
Motley Fool
Better Growth Stock: Intuitive Surgical vs. DexCom
Intuitive should remain the dominant player in the growing robotic-assisted surgery market. As the prevalence of diabetes increases, DexCom's devices will gain more and more users. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
HEPS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Resilient U.S. consumers spent more money in August, even as the Fed seeks to slow that down
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after...
Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source
MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
TechCrunch
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
CasperLabs to Address the Blockchain Scalability Challenge at Blockchain Expo North America
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced Co-Founder and CTO Medha Parlikar and Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell will deliver keynote speeches at the Blockchain Expo North America conference taking place October 5-6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Parlikar will speak on “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge” on October 5, while O’Connell will take part in a keynote panel “The Future of Digital Assets” on October 6. Blockchain Expo North America is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005804/en/ CasperLabs to Address the Blockchain Scalability Challenge at Blockchain Expo North America October 5 & 6 with Co-founder and CTO Medha Parlikar delivering keynote; Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell addressing “The Future of Digital Assets” (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
AMG Group is committed in building a world Decentralized Asset Management In this turbulent economy
The economic landscape may seem dire at the moment, but it’s unlikely to affect blockchain development, according to AMG Group CEO Jay H. – the venture capitalist said that he believes blockchain technology will perform based on its own fundamentals, regardless of the conditions indicated by traditional risk metrics.
TechCrunch
Coalesce lands fresh capital to transform data at ‘enterprise scale’
Petrossian met Coalesce’s other co-founder, Satish Jayanthi, at WhereScape, where the two were responsible for solving data warehouse problems for large organizations. (In computing, a “data warehouse” refers to systems used for reporting and data analysis — analysis usually germane to business intelligence.) Their clients often encountered challenges in transforming data, Petrossian says, as well as documenting these transformations in a way that made intuitive sense.
French drugmaker Sanofi expects positive boost from currency markets in Q3
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) said it expected a positive boost to its third-quarter business results from movements on the currency markets, helped by the strength of the U.S. dollar since Sanofi does much of its business in the United States.
The Penny Hoarder
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.https://thepennyhoarder.com
Comments / 0