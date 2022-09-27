ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Nike shares fall as overstocked inventory weighs on earnings

Nike first fiscal quarter revenue was up 4% to $12.69 billion, beating estimates. Nike net income was down 22% to $1.5 billion. The sneaker giant said inventory on its balance sheet was up 44% to $9.7 billion, driven by continued supply chain issues. Nike on Thursday said it had a...
US News and World Report

Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal

(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
sciencetimes.com

How to Integrate Outlook with Salesforce?

Salesforce and Outlook are useful tools in day to day running of an organization. Salesforce improves efficiency through automation and provides simplified collaboration between a company and its customers. Outlook, on the other hand, allows access to communication information in an organized way. An organization can increase productivity by syncing...
Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: Intuitive Surgical vs. DexCom

Intuitive should remain the dominant player in the growing robotic-assisted surgery market. As the prevalence of diabetes increases, DexCom's devices will gain more and more users. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Reuters

Generali exploring various acquisition options in U.S. - source

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) has been exploring several dossiers in the U.S. for a potential acquisition in the asset management business, a source close to the matter said after a report that the Italian insurer may be considering a deal with U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners.
TechCrunch

Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform

For small companies that are growing, it can replace Microsoft Excel, as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company calls...
The Associated Press

CasperLabs to Address the Blockchain Scalability Challenge at Blockchain Expo North America

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, today announced Co-Founder and CTO Medha Parlikar and Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell will deliver keynote speeches at the Blockchain Expo North America conference taking place October 5-6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Parlikar will speak on “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge” on October 5, while O’Connell will take part in a keynote panel “The Future of Digital Assets” on October 6. Blockchain Expo North America is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005804/en/ CasperLabs to Address the Blockchain Scalability Challenge at Blockchain Expo North America October 5 & 6 with Co-founder and CTO Medha Parlikar delivering keynote; Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell addressing “The Future of Digital Assets” (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Coalesce lands fresh capital to transform data at ‘enterprise scale’

Petrossian met Coalesce’s other co-founder, Satish Jayanthi, at WhereScape, where the two were responsible for solving data warehouse problems for large organizations. (In computing, a “data warehouse” refers to systems used for reporting and data analysis — analysis usually germane to business intelligence.) Their clients often encountered challenges in transforming data, Petrossian says, as well as documenting these transformations in a way that made intuitive sense.
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

