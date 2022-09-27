Beauty brands, packaging firms and researchers are working to reshape the future of sustainable packaging. But many sustainable innovations are already in reach. Recently, The Estée Lauder Companies began funding projects from the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory’s “Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics” competition, which advances research that addresses the worldwide plastic waste dilemma. The winners of that competition are Stephen Meckler, Ph.D., of the Palo Alto Research Center, and Katrina Knauer, Ph.D., of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and BOTTLE (Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment) Consortium.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO