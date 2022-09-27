Read full article on original website
Sustainable Packaging Innovation: the Future is Now
Beauty brands, packaging firms and researchers are working to reshape the future of sustainable packaging. But many sustainable innovations are already in reach. Recently, The Estée Lauder Companies began funding projects from the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory’s “Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics” competition, which advances research that addresses the worldwide plastic waste dilemma. The winners of that competition are Stephen Meckler, Ph.D., of the Palo Alto Research Center, and Katrina Knauer, Ph.D., of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and BOTTLE (Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment) Consortium.
Cosmetics & Toiletries Allēs Present Innovation Merits
The 2022 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards bring behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetics and personal care R&D into the spotlight. In addition to the overall winners, the following innovation merits were presented to entries receiving the highest score for a specific parameter in their given category. Congratulations to the following honorees.
Puresterol by Bio-Botanica
Puresterol (INCI: Pueraria mirifica) acts as an anti-wrinkle agent. It helps to smooth wrinkled skin, supports healthy hair growth, improves eye health and supports restful sleep. For more information, visit www.bio-botanica.com.
Inolex Names Neil Washburn Interim President
Inolex has named Neil Washburn, Ph.D. its interim president. Washburn is poised to help the company accelerate its growth in line with the needs of its customers and its current and future innovation platform. He joins Inolex after 39 years at DuPont. Washburn holds a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry. Washburn...
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
High Color Payoff Talc-Free Eyeshadows by Cosmetic Group USA
Cosmetic Group USA cares about providing customers with the safest eyeshadow ingredients. Our talc-free pressed eyeshadow formulas encourage healthy lids with a high color payoff. Connect with Cosmetic Group USA for a private meeting to view our wide range of talc-free innovations at info@cosmeticgroupusa.com or (818) 767-2889. For more information,...
Let's Talk About the Premiumization of Beauty
>>Register now for live or on-demand access to our premium beauty virtual event.<<<. There is no doubt that premium beauty is having a moment: U.S. prestige beauty sales revenue for Q2 2022 jumped 16% year-over-year, totaling $6 billion, according to The NPD Group. Key drivers of this growth include a...
Color Cosmetic Growth Drivers
U.S. prestige makeup revenue for Q2 2022 totaled $2 billion, an 18% year-over-year gain, per NPDa. The firm notes that revenue still lags pre-pandemic levels but that unit sales are actually up 1% versus 2019. Big winners for the period included lipstick, which was up 28%, with lip products posting the fastest growth of total makeup.
Kao Corporation Joins Genomatica Venture to Scale Palm Oil Alternative
Kao Corporation is joining Genomatica's venture to scale and commercialize plant-based alternatives to palm kernel oil. This venture will strengthen supply chain resiliency in the $652 billion home and personal care industries and increase the global supply of responsibly sourced palm oil alternatives to the market. Kao’s investment adds to...
Encapsulation Technology for More Effective Retinol-based Cosmetic Products
Retinol, also known as vitamin A, is a liposoluble retinoid, a group of chemicals including natural and synthetic derivatives of vitamin A. It is an essential nutrient involved in many biological functions such as embryogenesis, bone growth, immune system, reproduction, eyesight and cell cycle. In its natural form, vitamin A exists in animal sources as preformed vitamin A (retinol and retinyl esters) and as provitamin A (carotenoids and specifically β-carotene, β-carotene, and β-cryptoxanthin) in vegetable sources.
Onsite: Cosmoprof North America & Luxe Pack NY
This year’s editions of Luxe Pack NY and Cosmoprof North America marked a true comeback for live beauty industry events. Here, we collect a range of the offerings from the show floors. Personalized Beauty. BASF highlighted its Emuage personalized beauty system at the show. In March 2022, B2B Cosmetics...
