Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Wave 3
WLKY.com
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
WLKY.com
Wave 3
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Carlos Holland Jr. was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief chase. Clarksville Police said they responded to reports of a theft that happened at Walmart on Veterans Parkway. They believed Holland to be the responsible party. According to an arrest report, when a Clarksville...
k105.com
Woman arrested after driving wrong way on Watterson Expressway with unrestrained child in back seat
A woman drove the wrong way on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) Wednesday morning, crashing into multiple vehicles with her unrestrained child in the back seat. Louisville police arrested 35-year-old Amy Wallace after she drove west in the eastbound lanes of the busy thoroughfare, at times driving in reverse. She struck five vehicles.
Wave 3
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Wave 3
Man arrested after Dixie Highway crash will not face criminal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was arrested after a crash that injured four people will not be facing any criminal charges. The crash happened on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace back on Aug. 30. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60...
wdrb.com
Thief steals car keys from Louisville repair shop drop-off, drives away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman's car was dropped off to be repaired, but a thief got to the keys before her mechanic could. A male suspect stole a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Reece Service Center on Norris Place in the Deer Park neighborhood, near Bardstown Road.
k105.com
Louisville police seize nearly 18 lbs of cocaine, $100k in cash. 3 arrested.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced a huge drug bust and seizure on social media on Wednesday. Louisville police said three people were arrested by the department’s Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad after officer’s seized 17.5 pounds of cocaine, approximately $100,000 in cash and an AK-47. The...
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
Wave 3
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted at the location. Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Thursday night investigation is underway of Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street. Reports claim a child was assaulted while in care at the location. An...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man appeared in court today for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. LMPD said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his...
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed...
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Louisville man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday after attempting to smuggle drugs into Metro Department of Corrections, according to an arrest report. Brandon Woods, 29, was charged with promoting contraband and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance,. The arrest report states Woods was returning...
Wave 3
