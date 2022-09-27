ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Shively, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Shively, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Shively Police
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted at the location. Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Thursday night investigation is underway of Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street. Reports claim a child was assaulted while in care at the location. An...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man appeared in court today for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. LMPD said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday after attempting to smuggle drugs into Metro Department of Corrections, according to an arrest report. Brandon Woods, 29, was charged with promoting contraband and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance,. The arrest report states Woods was returning...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy