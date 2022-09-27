The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer confirms he cheated on wife and had an ‘affair with a co-worker’ after shock firing from group

THE TRY Guys star Ned Fulmer has now confirmed he cheated on his wife, Ariel, and had a "consensual workplace relationship" after he was fired from the popular YouTube team.

Ned, 35, posted an apology on Instagram this afternoon lamenting he had "lost focus" and that family "should have always been" his priority.

Shortly after Try Guys released the statement they were firing Ned, he posted an apology on Instagram.

Ned wrote: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship."

The YouTube star continued: "I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."

He concluded: "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

ARIEL'S COMEBACK

Ned's wife, Ariel, also posted a statement around the same time as her husband this afternoon.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me - it means a lot."

Ariel concluded: "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Ned and Ariel have both continued to post on their Instagram Stories showing a night at home with their two boys.

Ned and Ariel got hitched in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Wes, in 2018.

Their second son, Finley, was born in 2020.

THE BAD GUY?

Shortly before Ned's apology, The Try Guys issued a statement confirming Ned is fired on their official Instagram.

The Try Guys stated: "Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys.

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together.

"We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fans were left floored and poured their confusion into the comments.

One posted: "I am shocked."

A second shared: "This must be a joke?"

A third was more supportive, and commented: "We support you guys and are sending well wishes in navigating next steps with the company and personally."

TRY-ING TIMES

A Twitter sleuth using the name @camitwomeyy sparked rumors Ned had been fired from the group in a thread earlier this week.

Cami explained the speculation all began when fans noticed Ned was edited out from The Try Guys' most recent three videos and podcast episodes titled Try Guys Try Stand-Up Comedy, Keith Eats Everything at a Vegas Buffet and Try Guys Ruin Chocolate Eclairs w/ Pro Chefs.

The user explained that typically, all four cast members are included in the opening sequence, but Ned has been cut out of the titles sequence in the recent episodes - despite attending the photo shoot.

Cami also reported last week that Try Guys announced they were slowing down video production through the month of October to only one video a week.

SHOCKING CLAIMS

Amid these fan observations, a Reddit user posted then deleted a blurry video of a couple making out in a New York club.

Both the man and the woman in the video appeared to be unidentifiable, although the user claimed without further evidence the man in the video was Ned from The Try Guys- and the woman was not his wife Ariel.

In a conversation with a user that was leaked online, the Reddit user claimed: "The entire time they were making out."

The user continued: "He was touching her too. All that stuff."

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Ned for comment and has not had a response from the star at this time.

'BREAK THE SILENCE'

After the allegations, Ned limited comments on his Instagram as fans have flocked to his account to beg the star to address the rumors.

One fan begged: "Say something."

Another demanded: "Break the silence, Ned."

A third stated: "Address the allegations, Ned."

Some fans hoped the rumors were going to be proved false, as others jumped to larger conclusions.

THE TRY GUYS

The remaining Try Guys include Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang.

Originally, the four created The Try Guys while they were all working for BuzzFeed but then separated from the media company in 2018.

Since creating their own platform, the YouTube stars have amassed a following of nearly eight million subscribers.

In August 2022, The Try Guys embarked on their latest adventure in partnership with Food Network.

The Try Guys are now a part of the Food Network family and are bringing their act on the road with No-Recipe Road Trip.

The guys, who have no culinary training, will now travel across the United States and try to cook dishes without the use of recipes.

“The Try Guys believe taking risks and trying things outside of your comfort zone is a way of life – and we are thrilled to bring their irreverent sense of humor, culinary creativity and joy of food to our viewers,” Jane Latman of Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

The Try Guys added: "We're so excited for the world to see No Recipe-Road Trip! It's a wonderful blend of comedy and deliciousness that combines our passion for food and trying new things.

“Viewers will see all of our hilarious fails and at least a few stunning successes. We can't wait for everyone to see how much fun we had on the road and bring our unique brand of comedy and cooking to Food Network and Discovery+.”

Their show can be watched live on the Food Network Wednesdays at 10pm EST and streamed on Discovery+ - and Ned was included in the filming of this spinoff series.

