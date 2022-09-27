ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ On? How To Watch on ABC and Hulu

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago
Just as one makes the mental transition from summer to fall, it’s time to leave The Bachelorette behind and switch to Bachelor in Paradise mode.

Yes, it’s time for another season of The Bachelor spinoff. You can prep for the premiere by reading Decider’s helpful watch guide below to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the love stories that unfold in Mexico.

Wondering what time Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs on ABC? How can you watch Bachelor in Paradise live? And when are episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available to stream online? Have no fear. We’ve got you covered.

When Does Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise Premiere?

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Tuesday, September 27. (That’s today!) After that, episodes follow an unusual schedule, airing weekly on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays. Each episode will be available for next-day Hulu streaming.

What Time Is Bachelor in Paradise on ABC?

If you’re hoping to watch live, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs on ABC tonight (September 27) at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How Long Is Bachelor in Paradise?

Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, episodes of Bachelor in Paradise are two hours long on ABC. They air from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET.

When Do New Episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Episodes Air on ABC?

While the Bachelor in Paradise premiere airs on a Tuesday, in the following weeks episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays. Here’s a look at the episode schedule we know so far:

  • Episode 1: Tuesday, September 27
  • Episode 2: Monday, October 3
  • Episode 3: Tuesday, October 4
  • Episode 4: Monday, October 10
  • Episode 5: Tuesday, October 11
Photo: ABC

How To Watch Bachelor in Paradise on ABC

If you have a cable subscription that includes ABC, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise live by setting your TV to the proper channel a few minutes before an episode airs. You can also use your cable username and password to watch live ABC episodes live on ABC.com or with the ABC app. Additionally, if your cable package includes a DVR, you can record episodes for later viewing.

You can also watch if you have a live TV skinny bundle, which give you access to networks without cable. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and AT&T TV NOW all come with ABC. If you don’t have cable or a live TV skinny bundle, you can also stream episodes the following day using Hulu.

When Are Episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu?

As mentioned, Bachelor in Paradise will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. If an episode airs on ABC on Monday, it will be available for next-day streaming on Tuesday morning. And if an episode airs on ABC on Tuesday, it will be available on Hulu on Wednesday morning. Like The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise episodes are expected to hit the platform at 12:00 a.m. ET. If the episodes don’t appear immediately, stay calm and try refreshing your browser or app.

How To Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu

You’ll need to be a Hulu subscriber in order to watch Bachelor in Paradise the day after episode air on ABC. The good news is you’ll have access to the episode with any version of the streaming service. Hulu’s least expensive ad-supported plan costs $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year), while its ad-free option is $12.99 a month. If you choose to add Live TV to your plan you can select an ad-supported Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $69.99 a month or go ad-free for $75.99 a month.

