WEST DES MOINES, Iowa --- UNI men's golf carded three eagles, including two in Tuesday's third round at the Zach Johnson Invitational at the Glen Oaks Country Club. After sitting in 8th place after the first two rounds on Monday, UNI shot a collective score of 288 (+4) to end the tournament in 6th place in the 14 team field. North Dakota State clinched the team title after recording a score of 840 (-12), with Iowa State close behind in 2nd with a 842 (-10). Valparaiso's Anthony Delisanti claimed the individual title shooting a 202 (-7). ROUND 3.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO