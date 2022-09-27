Read full article on original website
Panther volleyball continues MVC road swing
Springfield, Mo. | Hammons Student Center (8,846) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) Carbondale, Ill. | Davies Gym (1,250) UNIpanthers.com (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Following wins at Valparaiso and UIC to open its Missouri Valley Conference slate, the UNI Panther volleyball team goes...
Panther swim & dive to host Intrasquad meet
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI swimming and diving will kick off the 2022-23 season with the annual Purple and Gold intrasquad meet on Saturday, October 1 at 12 p.m. The intrasquad will feature the 13-event lineup with 1-meter and 3-meter diving running together as a team event. Additionally, the divers will compete in a 50 freestyle and some swimmers on the 1-meter board.
UNI cross country: Panthers double up with trips to Missouri, Wartburg
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- The UNI cross country team is set to compete in two meets this Friday and Saturday morning, with select members competing at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo., while others run at the Dan Huston Invite, hosted by Wartburg. The Gans Creek Classic, hosted by...
UNI men's golf: Storbeck ties for 12th at Zach Johnson Invitational
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa --- UNI men's golf carded three eagles, including two in Tuesday's third round at the Zach Johnson Invitational at the Glen Oaks Country Club. After sitting in 8th place after the first two rounds on Monday, UNI shot a collective score of 288 (+4) to end the tournament in 6th place in the 14 team field. North Dakota State clinched the team title after recording a score of 840 (-12), with Iowa State close behind in 2nd with a 842 (-10). Valparaiso's Anthony Delisanti claimed the individual title shooting a 202 (-7). ROUND 3.
