ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
unipanthers.com

Panther volleyball continues MVC road swing

Springfield, Mo. | Hammons Student Center (8,846) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) Carbondale, Ill. | Davies Gym (1,250) UNIpanthers.com (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Following wins at Valparaiso and UIC to open its Missouri Valley Conference slate, the UNI Panther volleyball team goes...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther swim & dive to host Intrasquad meet

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI swimming and diving will kick off the 2022-23 season with the annual Purple and Gold intrasquad meet on Saturday, October 1 at 12 p.m. The intrasquad will feature the 13-event lineup with 1-meter and 3-meter diving running together as a team event. Additionally, the divers will compete in a 50 freestyle and some swimmers on the 1-meter board.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI men's golf: Storbeck ties for 12th at Zach Johnson Invitational

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa --- UNI men's golf carded three eagles, including two in Tuesday's third round at the Zach Johnson Invitational at the Glen Oaks Country Club. After sitting in 8th place after the first two rounds on Monday, UNI shot a collective score of 288 (+4) to end the tournament in 6th place in the 14 team field. North Dakota State clinched the team title after recording a score of 840 (-12), with Iowa State close behind in 2nd with a 842 (-10). Valparaiso's Anthony Delisanti claimed the individual title shooting a 202 (-7). ROUND 3.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy