Narberth Borough Council to Consider Earned Income Tax to Provide Permanent Property Tax Exemption and Dedicated Infrastructure Funding

Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County Commissioners allocate additional $1.2 million to support unhoused population
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – During their board meeting on September 15, the Montgomery County Commissioners took action to allocate an additional $1.2 million dollars in funding to support the county’s unhoused population through increased street outreach and emergency hoteling services. Rising rents, the lack of affordable housing, the impacts...
buckscountyherald.com
Transportation company expected to create hundreds of jobs in Falls Township
Falls Township and NorthPoint Development announced that a new distribution center is slated to open in fall 2023. Construction on the new 1,159,849-square-foot facility is currently underway at Keystone Trade Center. The distribution center is the latest example of the economic growth in Falls Township and is expected to employ a mix of full- and part-time team members.
Bucks County To Install 5G Antenna Towers, Improving the Quality of Wireless Services Throughout the Area
Several towns and boroughs in the Bucks County area will soon be home to 5G towers, allowing for easier access to wireless services. Peg Quad wrote about the new towers for the Bucks County Courier Times. Technical.ly, a tech firm with Philadelphia roots, will be installing the towers in the...
PA Woman Stole $162K In COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For Renters Facing Eviction
A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman stole more than $162,000 in COVID-19 relief funds intended for renters facing eviction or utility shut-off, authorities said. Tina M. Yorgey, of Norristown, was charged with multiple counts of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery, and other related offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said on Friday, Sept. 30.
Like a Black Friday Consumer at the Mall, SEPTA to Go on KoP Real Estate Shopping Binge
Black Friday is still weeks away; however, SEPTA is about to go on a unique kind of King of Prussia shopping spree, as Thomas Fitzgerald reported for The Philadelphia Inquirer. With $200 million in its wallet, it will soon seek to acquire 70 land parcels and easements needed for the KOP Rail project.
sanatogapost.com
New State Park Planned for Chester County
HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
Boil water advisory affecting 11,000 customers in Montgomery County
Boil Water Advisory: The advisory affects approximately 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
buckscountyherald.com
Overdevelopment hurting Upper Bucks County’s beauty, infrastructure
As a member of a local cycling club, I have the opportunity to ride through bucolic Upper Bucks County. Unfortunately, the beauty is being spoiled at an alarming rate because of the seemingly unchecked rate of development. Overdevelopment in the county is leading to strains in infrastructure as well as strains on ecosystems and agriculture.
Study Will Look at Safety and Development Potential for Route 291 Corridor
Delaware County Vice Chairman Elaine Shaeffer (at podium) speaks to reporters Tuesday about safety concerns for Route 291. With Shaeffer are Barry Seymour, executive director of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and County Council member Christine Reuther. A study is underway to look at how to make Route 291...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Glenside Stone Home with a Turret for Those Who Prefer It
– That entry point guides guests naturally into the warm living room, with its artistic iron accent as a transition feature from the foyer, natural flooring, and wood-burning fireplace. – – The kitchen has a Bosh dishwasher, new GE microwave, Frigidaire refrigerator, gas stove, and deep sink with garbage disposal. The window...
buckscountyherald.com
Dump the pump: Revisiting the war over the Point Pleasant Water Project
No issue in recent history has divided Bucks County residents more than the Point Pleasant water project, known familiarly as the “Pump.”. First proposed in the 1960s, the plan was designed to draw 95 million gallons a day from the Delaware River to alleviate droughts, support existing homes and businesses as well as future development, and provide cooling water for Philadelphia Electric Company’s Limerick nuclear power plant.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche
Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
NBC Philadelphia
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People
The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
King of Prussia Topgolf Construction Drives Forward, Teeing Up for Next Summer’s Opening
Topgolf’s King of Prussia location, covered by Ryan Mulligan in the Philadelphia Business Journal, is rolling forward. The construction of this 48.5-acre development located at 588 N. Gulph Road (the site of the former American Baptist Churches USA headquarters) began in June. The new sports location is expected to open in summer 2023.
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
police1.com
Philly mayor signs executive order banning firearms from all recreation areas
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning guns and deadly weapons from the city's indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. The order is the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by...
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
