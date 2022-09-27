ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Fall to Jayhawks in Big 12 Home Opener

NORMAN – — Megan Wilson notched her sixth-straight match in double-digit kills as the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by Kansas during their Big 12 home opener Wednesday night inside McCasland Field House. The Jayhawks took the match in straight-sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. Kansas led the Sooners in...
NORMAN, OK
footballscoop.com

How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma

The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
NORMAN, OK
lineups.com

Oklahoma Vs. TCU Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)

It’s a clash between two teams that have started 3-0 without facing much resistance in the form of quality opposition. Oklahoma has already played its fourth game, a home loss to Kansas State, whereas TCU may be awaiting that fate this weekend as they host the Sooners. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some predictions for Saturday’s matchup.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Virginia State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Ramey Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

NORMAN — Oklahoma soccer freshman Olivia Ramey was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week following her shutout performance in OU's conference-opening win at Baylor last week. It marks the second straight week Ramey has collected the conference honor. The Frisco, Texas, product continued her tear in goal for OU, shutting out Baylor to help OU to a five-game win streak. Ramey pushed her record as a starter to 5-0-0 including three shutouts. Friday's match was her second straight clean sheet, making four saves on the night. On the season, Ramey holds a 0.57 goals against average and has allowed just three goals in her five starts and over 475 minutes played.
NORMAN, OK
wdnonline.com

This Oklahoma fan won’t miss playing Oklahoma State

OK, I’m going to begin this column by saying the history of football in this state at the NCAA Division I level includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and many of the games between those three schools have been exciting, intense and nailbiting. With all that said, we are...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Finishes Schooner Fall Classic in Sixth

NORMAN – Raychel Nelke recorded a team-low 2-under 68 and Oklahoma women's golf finished sixth to conclude the Schooner Fall Classic Monday at Belmar Golf Club. The Sooners finished their home tournament even par 840. After holding on to second the first two rounds, Oklahoma faced a tough test on the final day, recording a 2-over 282.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Play#Big 12#Oklahoma Sooners#Volleyball#Crimson Out#Jayhawks#Greek#Statbroadcast#Soonervision#Espn
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries

A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
YUKON, OK
OKC VeloCity

Conventions coming to Oklahoma City

Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy