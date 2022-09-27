Read full article on original website
Sooners Fall to Jayhawks in Big 12 Home Opener
NORMAN – — Megan Wilson notched her sixth-straight match in double-digit kills as the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by Kansas during their Big 12 home opener Wednesday night inside McCasland Field House. The Jayhawks took the match in straight-sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. Kansas led the Sooners in...
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
lineups.com
Oklahoma Vs. TCU Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/1/22)
It’s a clash between two teams that have started 3-0 without facing much resistance in the form of quality opposition. Oklahoma has already played its fourth game, a home loss to Kansas State, whereas TCU may be awaiting that fate this weekend as they host the Sooners. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some predictions for Saturday’s matchup.
Oklahoma football: Silly PA antics appear to have cost Sooners in loss to K State
Oklahoma football played a pretty poor overall game on Saturday against Kansas State, and rightfully that added up to a loss against a very game Wildcat squad. One of the worst parts of the game was some of the presnap movement that killed drives a few happening on 4th down with less than a yard to go.
Ramey Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
NORMAN — Oklahoma soccer freshman Olivia Ramey was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week following her shutout performance in OU's conference-opening win at Baylor last week. It marks the second straight week Ramey has collected the conference honor. The Frisco, Texas, product continued her tear in goal for OU, shutting out Baylor to help OU to a five-game win streak. Ramey pushed her record as a starter to 5-0-0 including three shutouts. Friday's match was her second straight clean sheet, making four saves on the night. On the season, Ramey holds a 0.57 goals against average and has allowed just three goals in her five starts and over 475 minutes played.
wdnonline.com
This Oklahoma fan won’t miss playing Oklahoma State
OK, I’m going to begin this column by saying the history of football in this state at the NCAA Division I level includes Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and many of the games between those three schools have been exciting, intense and nailbiting. With all that said, we are...
OU Finishes Schooner Fall Classic in Sixth
NORMAN – Raychel Nelke recorded a team-low 2-under 68 and Oklahoma women's golf finished sixth to conclude the Schooner Fall Classic Monday at Belmar Golf Club. The Sooners finished their home tournament even par 840. After holding on to second the first two rounds, Oklahoma faced a tough test on the final day, recording a 2-over 282.
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Bodycam video shows former OU football star being arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released body camera video of the moments officers arrested former University of Oklahoma football star Tommie Harris over the weekend in downtown Oklahoma City. According to a police report, the incident started Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Harris...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
KOCO
Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries
A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
OKC VeloCity
Conventions coming to Oklahoma City
Oct. 5-8 American Morgan Horse Association 2022 Grand National Morgan Horse Show. IEEE Computer Society 2022 Visualization Conference. Northstar Travel Group TEAMS 2022 (sports conference) Oklahoma City Convention Center. Oct. 23-28 American Quarter Horse Association 2022 Select and World Championship Quarter Horse Show. Oklahoma State Fair Park. Oct. 31 –...
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
What OU Health has to say about ‘Nyquil Chicken’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — OU Health had a few things to say about the recent TikTok trend of cooking chicken in Nyquil. Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki is a MD Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellow with the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. He said when you boil cough medicine, it...
