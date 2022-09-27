ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

DL3 looks to cash in on Discover call center in Chatham

DL3 Realty is looking to disconnect from the Discover Customer Care Center in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Chicago-based developer hired JLL to cash in on the property at 8560 South Cottage Grove Avenue, which it converted from a shuttered Target store into the call center, Crain’s reported. Alex Sharrin...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Martell wins tax break for $76M Oak Forest warehouse

James Martell’s Logistics Property Co. won a tax break from a Chicago suburb after saying it would ditch plans for a $76 million project without incentives from the local government. The company’s plans in Oak Forest call for 1 million square feet of warehouses on 43 acres just east...
OAK FOREST, IL
therealdeal.com

Cedar Street plans resi tower on Lake Street

Cedar Street Companies filed a zoning application for 1338 West Lake Street, presently the home of Hindman Auctions, Urbanize Chicago reported. The building on site would be demolished for the new project. The tower, which Solomon Cordwell Buenz has been tapped to design, is planned to rise 296 feet tall...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Long-term suburban owners swept into multifamily sales

Multifamily owners across multiple Chicagoland counties have pulled the trigger on selling long-held assets as of late. Most recently, Chicago’s Essex Realty Group brokered the sales of the 91-unit Wellington Creek Apartments south of Ogden Avenue in the DuPage County village of Lisle for $11.5 million, as well as the 56-unit Forest View Apartments at 2900 Lincoln Avenue in Cook County’s North Riverside for $7.2 million.
LISLE, IL
therealdeal.com

Data center gets ground lease in Illinois Medical District

Metro Edge Development Partners plans to build and operate a data center on a nearly two-acre parcel in the Illinois Medical District. The company has executed a 75-year ground lease on the property, and plans a five-story development with a total of about 191,000 square feet. The center will be...
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Former paper exec takes cut on Lake Forest estate

A home in Lake Forest sold at a $1.8 million discount as the North Shore’s real estate market begins to show signs of slowing down. Built in 2016, the nearly 6,000-square-foot home sold for $5 million. It was originally listed in May for $6.8 million. It’s one of several on the North Shore that have taken steep price cuts amid rising interest and fears of a recession.
LAKE FOREST, IL
therealdeal.com

Cindy Pierce scored pair of Kane County’s top sales

Baird & Warner’s Cindy Pierce scored two of Kane County’s priciest home sales in August and Sam Lang of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate kept a spot in the top five. Lang sold the fifth priciest home in Kaney County last month, a $980,000 deal, after making a deal at an identical price last month.
KANE COUNTY, IL

