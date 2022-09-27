Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Diana and the Hounds Fountain
Situated directly in front of the conservatory in the picturesque Fitzroy Gardens lies this fine piece of public art. The bronze sculpture depicts Diana, historically known as the Roman Goddess of the hunt, wild animals, fertility, and the Moon. Holding a bow, she is flanked by two hound dogs and the three characters sit mounted on a granite plinth, forming the concrete base below.
mansionglobal.com
A Historic London Villa That Looks Straight out of ‘Mary Poppins’
Price: £10.95 million (US$12.8 million) This neoclassical villa on Regent’s Park that notable London architect John Nash built and made his personal offices in the mid-1800s is now a lavish private residence wrapped in large gardens. The 1820s house was built by Nash as part of his master...
Business Insider
My family of 3 moved from Washington, DC to Brussels, Belgium, and our cost of living dropped by half without compromising our lifestyle
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I attended grad school in Belgium...
Atlas Obscura
Old Pitsligo Church
This church was built around 1630 with an interesting mix of Renaissance and Gothic styling. The church is a simple design, set out on a T plan, with a south aisle accessed via an external stone stair. The walls of the original church still stand. The most striking feature of...
Oaxaca city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Mexico’s sultry cultural hub
There’s simmering creative energy in Oaxaca, whether you’re browsing underground art, following behind a street protest or gallery-hopping in whitewashed museums. Indigenous culture is proudly on display at high-end restaurants which riff on traditional ingredients; while slipping into a local market means tasting cooling cacao drinks from the pre-Columbian era, and maybe a handful of roasted grasshoppers. Beyond city limits are ancient pyramids for playing archaeologist amid crumbling stones.Oaxacan days tend to lapse into dreamy rhythms, backdropped by its spectacular natural setting. The thickly forested Sierra Madre mountain range brackets the city, where early mornings ignite a chorus of tropical...
Atlas Obscura
Dolmen of Aguas Tuertas
A dolmen located up in a breathtaking mountain valley, in the Pyrenees of Spain. This megalithic funerary monument is one of many ancient stones preserved in these valleys, but it is one of the best-preserved examples in the area. The dolmen is made up of five sandstone slabs: one that...
Atlas Obscura
Sa Stiddiosa
While the coasts of Sardinia are often highly developed playgrounds for boaters and seasonal tourism, inland is a different story. Cell phone service comes and goes, dusty flora often encroaches on unkempt highways, and sleepy towns like Seulo—home, by some measures, to the oldest people on earth—receive little in the way of tourist traffic. One hike in the heart of Sardinia, just outside of Seulo, perfectly encapsulates both the ruggedness of the island’s hinterland as well as the unyielding and often overlooked natural beauty that lies within.
Atlas Obscura
Odessa Cable Car
Getting to and from some of the beaches in Odessa can be a bit of a hassle. Most of the city is located on hills and the slopes are partly covered with huge parks where motor vehicles are prohibited. You therefore usually have to go by foot along rather steep lanes to reach the shoreline. Luckily, there is a quirky, fun and a little bit scary alternative: Riding the Communist-era cable car connecting the upper part of town with Otrada Beach.
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
Atlas Obscura
The Ultimate Guide to Wondrous Independent Bookstores
Some things never change, technology be damned. Books can be downloaded and read on your phone or other device, or listened to in the car, but nothing beats walking into a bookstore. We’re far from the golden age of the bookstore and many have shuttered in the face of technology, but there are still hundreds of independent and secondhand bookstores that are more than just relics. The smell of paper and wooden shelves, the sight of endless rows of spines, the thrill of discovering something you didn’t expect. Our favorite bookstores aren’t just a bibliophile’s dream, but many are also architectural wonders, or home to amazing proprietors, or specialized in a delightful way. Some are palaces to reading, others are more like amazing, book-lined closets.
Atlas Obscura
Lowther Hill Radar Station
What appears to be a giant golf ball sitting atop Lowther Hill is actually a radar station used to detect air traffic. This site in the Southern Uplands is operated by the National Air Traffic Services, which is the U.K.’s main air navigation service provider. Whilst primarily a civilian operation for the U.K., all operations are fully integrated with military operations to ensure air safety in both controlled and uncontrolled airspace.
Atlas Obscura
The NatWest Hole
In the English town of Ilkeston, a hole in the brick wall outside a bank has been listed among the town’s flagship tourist attractions. The hole was introduced during a mid-1990s refurbishment as a safety feature so people using the cash machine at Ilkeston’s branch of NatWest bank could see if anyone was standing on the other side of the wall. Since then, it has unexpectedly become one of the most popular and reviewed “things to see and do” in the town.
These are the Cincinnati Restaurants Participating in the Asian Night Market During BLINK Cincinnati
“From China to Thailand to Malaysia and more, the night market will have food from more than eight countries!”
travelawaits.com
The Majestic Italian Hilltop City That’s Only A Day Trip From Rome
My first home in Italy 20 years ago was a 13th-century medieval house with walls 4 feet thick and views as far away as 70 miles. But one of the best things about living there was how close it was to the ancient Etruscan town of Orvieto. A very special hilltop town, Orvieto was my neighbors’ favorite place to go for dinner. Upon arrival, they would first indulge in a gigantic ice cream and then enjoy a passeggiata, or a “stroll,” through the town’s picturesque streets.
thetasteedit.com
One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets
Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
Atlas Obscura
Olivastri Millenari
The oldest tree in Europe that has been scientifically dated to an accurate standard is a 1,230-year-old craggy pine in a popular national park in southern Italy. While an olive tree in a remote pocket of Sardinia has yet to be measured accurately enough for the claim of “oldest,” it is likely over three times as old.
Eater
Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era
One of the most respected fine dining restaurants in London will close its current location before opening at a larger space in November when Ikoyi, the West African-leaning restaurant owned by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, moves from St James’s Market to 180 the Strand. The move has been mooted since June.
sippycupmom.com
Why Is Dubai the Top Destination for International Travelers?
Positioned on the Persian Gulf coast, Dubai is the second largest and second most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. The capital of the Dubai emirate is Dubai, which is the largest city ideally placed on a small creek in the northeast of the emirate. It is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world. Moreover, Dubai is also recognized as a city for short stays.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Dubai Could See A Gigantic Moon Hotel By Moon World Resorts
A company called Moon World Resorts is planning to build a number of massive, dome-like hotels resembling the moon. While they are planning on building them in various world locations, Dubai looks likely to be the first destination to offer a Moon Hotel. Moon Hotels on Earth. There has been...
Atlas Obscura
One Street: Georgetown Neighborhood, Seattle
Seattle is filled with passionate people who not only have great ideas, but are willing to help others fulfill their own Big Ideas. Nowhere is that more evident than in Georgetown, where community spirit thrives alongside entrepreneurs chasing their visions and dreams. From one restaurateur couple’s love story to a family-owned comic store, there’s lots to explore.
