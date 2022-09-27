Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mr. James Young
Mr. James Young age 76 of Graceville, Florida and formerly of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 28th at the Enterprise Medical Center in Enterprise, Alabama, he was a member of the New Bethel C. M. E. Church in Campbellton and a Retired Army Veteran. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Roberta Ann Reinard
Roberta Ann Reinard, age 73, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side. Roberta was born on November 21, 1948 in Bellefonte, PA to the late Samuel Robert and Lucille Patterson Lucas. Granny, as she was known to her beloved grand children and Ann, to those close to her, moved to Jackson County over thirty years ago from Tampa, FL, and worked as a pharmacy tech for Kelson Drugs. As a member of the Women of Moose Marianna Chapter 1286 she left a legacy of dedication and service with the many offices she held for over twenty years. She enjoyed reading, being with her family, and cherished every moment with her grandchildren. Ann left a lasting impression on those who had the opportunity of knowing her and made many close friends along her life’s journey.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley
Blonnie Lucile Sharron Cooley passed to her heavenly home on September 26, 2022, her 93rd birthday. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James B. Cooley, her parents, Henry L. Sharron and Lannie Baxley Sharron Anderson, her brother, Nathan N. Sharron, and her sister, Johnnie Ruth Sharron Hall. She is...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 28,2022
Alan Funderburk: Battery- domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dakota Jones, 30, Abbeville, Alabama: Driving while license suspended or revoked- third offense: Florida Highway Patrol. Alyssa Elmore, 26, Marianna, Florida: Trespassing occupied structure or conveyance: Marianna Police Department. Jason Rudd, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Marianna Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals – September 29, 2022
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR JACKSON COUNTY, FLORIDA. JEANIE GRIFFIN, ET.AL., Defendants. TO: CECIL J. GRIFFIN, JR. CECIL J. GRIFFIN, deceased, his unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, judgment creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors of defendant, deceased, and all other parties claiming by, through under or against defendant; and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and judgment creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees, or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described defendants or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in this complaint.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules
Intimidators vs. Strikers, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Dragons vs. Uptown Funk, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Mean Machine vs. Rockets, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Cheetahs vs. Regulators, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. 11 to 13-year-old division. Predators vs. Hurricanes, 6 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Friday, September 30. No games scheduled.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Marianna City Soccer Schedules
Lightning vs. Bolts, 5:30 p.m. Panthers vs. Malone, 6:30 p.m. Knights vs. Malone, 5:30 p.m. Pythons vs. Indians, 6:30 p.m. Wolves vs. Giants, 5:30 p.m. Sharks vs. Chaos, 6:30 p.m. Midget. Fire vs. Viper, 5:30 p.m. Thunderbolts vs. Raptors, 5:30 p.m. Extreme vs. Bulldogs, 6:30 p.m. Cheetahs vs. Malone 1,...
Comments / 0