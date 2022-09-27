Read full article on original website
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
Register Citizen
Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say
STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting
STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Suspect commits multiple robberies on same night
BRISTOL — Two local liquor stores were robbed by the same person Wednesday night, according to police. The suspect was reportedly described by victims as a male wearing a black face covering and armed with a handgun. Bristol police said they could not speak for Southington police when asked if the suspect was believed to have committed a third robbery in neighboring Southington that night.
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
Police: Harwinton man charged with DUI after hitting people fixing flat tire on Route 8
WATERTOWN — A Harwinton man has been charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a car parked in the shoulder of Route 8, seriously injuring two people who were fixing a flat tire, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Route 8 north near...
ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street
Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
Register Citizen
Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops
A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Stamford
Stamford police say a man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a motorcycle. Investigators say 84-year-old Gene Lepre of Stamford was walking westbound across Courtland Avenue when he was struck.
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Register Citizen
Stamford police officers rescue 5 people, including infant, from burning home
STAMFORD — City police say three officers helped to rescue five people, including an infant, from a burning home on Thursday. Stamford police said officers Heriberto Perez, Robert Tyghter-Twigg and Justin Roselle rushed into a Selleck Street home and pulled the residents out to safety. Perez had been working an extra-duty assignment with a Frontier Communications crew nearby when the fire broke out, according to police.
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
Register Citizen
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead in cemetery 'took pride in his career,' brother says
NEWTOWN — John Cole's brother was surprised when he told him, seemingly out of the blue, that he had applied to join the Newtown Police Department. "He just one day told us 'hey, I applied for Newtown,'" James Cole recalled. It was a decision that launched a 25-year career...
Register Citizen
Police ID Stamford man, 84, killed by motorcycle while crossing Courtland Avenue
STAMFORD — Police have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle Wednesday evening while crossing Courtland Avenue. Stamford police identified the pedestrian as Gene Lepre, 84, of Stamford. The 18-year-old motorcyclist, also a Stamford resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
fox61.com
Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
NBC Connecticut
Man Exposed Himself to Woman After Offering to Examine Her Feet: Norwalk Police
A man exposed himself to a woman at a pharmacy in Norwalk Monday after he said he was a medical student and asked to examine her feet, according to police. Investigators are looking for the man. Police said the woman immediately called for help and the man ran. They also...
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
2 men charged with stealing vehicle, license plate
Two men were arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in which troopers discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen, according to police.
