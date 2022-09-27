ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Register Citizen

Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say

STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting

STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bristol police: Suspect commits multiple robberies on same night

BRISTOL — Two local liquor stores were robbed by the same person Wednesday night, according to police. The suspect was reportedly described by victims as a male wearing a black face covering and armed with a handgun. Bristol police said they could not speak for Southington police when asked if the suspect was believed to have committed a third robbery in neighboring Southington that night.
BRISTOL, CT
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

ID Released For Stamford Man Killed Crossing Street

Police in Fairfield County have released the identity of a man who was killed crossing a city street. Gene Lepre, age 84, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Stamford in the area of Courtland Avenue near the junction with Seaton Road. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police officers rescue 5 people, including infant, from burning home

STAMFORD — City police say three officers helped to rescue five people, including an infant, from a burning home on Thursday. Stamford police said officers Heriberto Perez, Robert Tyghter-Twigg and Justin Roselle rushed into a Selleck Street home and pulled the residents out to safety. Perez had been working an extra-duty assignment with a Frontier Communications crew nearby when the fire broke out, according to police.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Police ID Stamford man, 84, killed by motorcycle while crossing Courtland Avenue

STAMFORD — Police have identified a man who was killed after being struck by a motorcycle Wednesday evening while crossing Courtland Avenue. Stamford police identified the pedestrian as Gene Lepre, 84, of Stamford. The 18-year-old motorcyclist, also a Stamford resident, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.
STAMFORD, CT
fox61.com

Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
WILLINGTON, CT

