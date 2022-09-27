Read full article on original website
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
Bus driver cited in Chase County crash that injured 11 students
The driver of the bus involved in a crash in Chase County on Tuesday has been cited, authorities say. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell of Champion, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, after the bus transporting students from Chase County Schools turned in front of a semi-truck on Nebraska 15A northwest of Champion.
12 children hospitalized after Nebraska school bus, semi crash
Three children were transported to trauma centers after a crash caused a school bus to fall on its side.
Multiple people injured in crash involving school bus, semi-truck in western Nebraska
CHAMPION, Neb. — Multiple people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and a semitrailer in western Nebraska, according to law enforcement. Around 3:57 p.m., the Chase County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a school bus rollover crash that involved a semitrailer on state highway 15A and 736 Road, which is near Champion, Nebraska.
Family Gives Update into Two Kids Hospitalized in Nebraska Bus Accident
(Chase County, NE) -- Two of the kids involved in this week's school bus accident in southwestern Nebraska remain in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Denver. One girl's mother says her daughter has multiple skull and facial fractures and she's been dealing with cardiac arrhythmia along with several other injuries. The girl's cousin was also involved in the accident and remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital in Denver.
