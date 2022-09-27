(Chase County, NE) -- Two of the kids involved in this week's school bus accident in southwestern Nebraska remain in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Denver. One girl's mother says her daughter has multiple skull and facial fractures and she's been dealing with cardiac arrhythmia along with several other injuries. The girl's cousin was also involved in the accident and remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital in Denver.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO