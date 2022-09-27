ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
everythinglubbock.com

2 killed, 10 injured near Uvalde in crash involving migrants, police said

UVALDE, Texas — Two people were killed and 10 others injured when a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles in the Texas city of Uvalde, authorities said. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said U.S. Border Patrol agents saw the truck speeding Wednesday night on a highway outside of Uvalde and began pursuing it, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.
UVALDE, TX
blackchronicle.com

At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of occasions for the current shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 college students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon. 5/26 7:30 p.m. EST: Pulse nightclub held a candlelight vigil in reminiscence of the victims of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

Stock up on fire wood

Been kinda dry since September 1…Sandy was all excited because the temperature is sposed to be in the 50’s this weekend. Time to pull out the coats and stock up on fire wood. Commissioners Court recognized the Medina County Historical Society for their receipt of the Distinguished Service...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022.  “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
EAGLE PASS, TX
devinenews.com

St. Joseph Octoberfest dance this Saturday

BBQ Plates (to-go or dine-in) will be for sale from 11am to 2pm, and there will also be food trucks on site from 6 pm to 11 pm to add to the fun. As always there will be an amazing silent auction with over 50 items!!. Don’t forget to get...
DEVINE, TX

