Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw support behind Beto
Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
Uvalde families file first lawsuit over Robb Elementary mass shooting
The families are also going after the rifle manufacturer.
tpr.org
Families of three surviving children from the Robb Elementary School massacre file lawsuit
Families of survivors from the Robb Elementary School massacre filed a civil lawsuit this week against a group of defendants that includes law enforcement officials and the Uvalde school district. California-based law firm Baum Hedlund and San Antonio lawyer Shawn C. Brown filed the lawsuit on behalf of three surviving...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Uvalde wreck kills 2, 3 charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Wreck involving speeding truck in Uvalde kills 2, injures 10. Police in Uvalde, Texas, say two people were killed and 10 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
2 killed, 10 injured near Uvalde in crash involving migrants, police said
UVALDE, Texas — Two people were killed and 10 others injured when a pickup truck crashed into two other vehicles in the Texas city of Uvalde, authorities said. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said U.S. Border Patrol agents saw the truck speeding Wednesday night on a highway outside of Uvalde and began pursuing it, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.
blackchronicle.com
At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting
UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of occasions for the current shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 college students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon. 5/26 7:30 p.m. EST: Pulse nightclub held a candlelight vigil in reminiscence of the victims of the shooting.
WFAA
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
KSAT 12
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uvalde victims' parents are protesting outside the school district's office
Parents want the district to investigate school police officers.
KSAT 12
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
devinenews.com
Stock up on fire wood
Been kinda dry since September 1…Sandy was all excited because the temperature is sposed to be in the 50’s this weekend. Time to pull out the coats and stock up on fire wood. Commissioners Court recognized the Medina County Historical Society for their receipt of the Distinguished Service...
Two killed, 10 hurt in high-speed crash in Uvalde
A crash near downtown Uvalde Wednesday night killed two people and injured ten others. A pick-up crashed into a big rig after swerving around a border patrol checkpoint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
news4sanantonio.com
Two dead after major three vehicle crash in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Two people are dead following a major three vehicle crash involving undocumented immigrants. The accident happened on Main & Getty St around 6:30 p.m. We're told the accident started when a pickup truck went around a checkpoint and plowed through a fence. Border patrol began to pursue and that’s when the truck sped through an intersection hitting an 18-wheeler and another pick-up. According to officials, undocumented immigrants were in one of the pickup trucks.
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
devinenews.com
St. Joseph Octoberfest dance this Saturday
BBQ Plates (to-go or dine-in) will be for sale from 11am to 2pm, and there will also be food trucks on site from 6 pm to 11 pm to add to the fun. As always there will be an amazing silent auction with over 50 items!!. Don’t forget to get...
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
Comments / 0