Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

Developers and county work to meet affordable housing demand

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As rents spiral out of control, the need for more affordable housing across the valley is becoming more urgent. The primary culprit, however, for slowing down developers is inflation, which is making it much more expensive to build new affordable housing in a price range that many seniors, veterans, and people on low incomes can afford.
Mohave Daily News

CCSD approves pay scale update for healthcare specialists

LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District on Thursday approved a memorandum of agreement with the Clark County Education Association changing the method of compensation for some healthcare professionals in the district. In general, healthcare professionals can earn one pay scale step or two pay scale steps to...
pvtimes.com

Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
963kklz.com

New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire

If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
nevadacurrent.com

Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser

Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
Fox5 KVVU

DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers to not buy or use temporary dealer registration placards offered for sale online. Earlier this year, the DMV warned drivers of the widespread use of fraudulent out-of-state dealer placards, which often sell for $50 or more.
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces October Events

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV

