news3lv.com
Developers and county work to meet affordable housing demand
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As rents spiral out of control, the need for more affordable housing across the valley is becoming more urgent. The primary culprit, however, for slowing down developers is inflation, which is making it much more expensive to build new affordable housing in a price range that many seniors, veterans, and people on low incomes can afford.
Mohave Daily News
CCSD approves pay scale update for healthcare specialists
LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District on Thursday approved a memorandum of agreement with the Clark County Education Association changing the method of compensation for some healthcare professionals in the district. In general, healthcare professionals can earn one pay scale step or two pay scale steps to...
pvtimes.com
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
Rob Telles back in court as Clark County seeks his removal from public office
Despite his arrest for murder, Rob Telles is still employed as the Clark County public administrator. District Attorney Steve Wolfson is taking steps to remove him from office.
963kklz.com
New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire
If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
nevadacurrent.com
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
RNC sues after Clark County refuses its public records request for poll worker information
(The Center Square) – The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Clark County, Nevada, for its alleged refusal to provide information about poll workers. Clark County declined to share information on “the partisan breakdown and political affiliation” of its poll workers, which the RNC claims it has...
New Goodwill Appears to Be Planned for Enterprise
Permit paperwork indicates a Goodwill store is planned just off Blue Diamond Rd
Councilwoman Seaman sues Fiore, City of Las Vegas for hallway altercation
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is suing fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an altercation between the two at City Hall.
Search for missing prisoner leaves residents concerned
Southern Desert Correctional Center sits 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas and it's where Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence for murder.
963kklz.com
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands
The City of Las Vegas struck out in court for the third time today, taking yet another hit in the ongoing battle over the defunct Badlands golf course.
Fox5 KVVU
DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers to not buy or use temporary dealer registration placards offered for sale online. Earlier this year, the DMV warned drivers of the widespread use of fraudulent out-of-state dealer placards, which often sell for $50 or more.
Fox5 KVVU
Lucky Club Hotel and Casino rebrands, tailors to Latino community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lucky Club Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas is shutting down for a historic revamp and rebrand. This is all in an effort to make it a more Latino-based casino and owners say it would be a first in the country. The hotel...
Police to reopen streets after investigation into suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are expected to reopen streets in the downtown Las Vegas area following an investigation of reports of a suspicious item in the downtown area earlier on Wednesday.
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Police certify ‘crime-free’ apartments in Las Vegas
Cheyenne Trails Apartments Property Manager Gloria Lopez has a simple goal. She wants a quiet community for all her residents.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces October Events
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas animal shelter issues urgent plea for fosters after employee walkout, staffing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation on Monday sent out an urgent plea for people to foster animals amid a staffing shortage. It comes after several employees suddenly resigned and walked out of their jobs on Sunday, alleging poor working conditions. According to a statement from the Animal...
The Animal Foundation asks Las Vegas community to foster pets
The Animal Foundation put out a call for Las Vegans to foster animals to free up space after capacity reached a "critical point." This comes amid increased scrutiny over how the shelter is run.
