Oktoberfest begins in Chatham
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Oktoberfest begins Saturday in Chatham at the Town Square on Saturday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be live music, German beer, German food, a Weiner dog race, and an axe-throwing competition, a keg-throwing competition, a stein-holding competition, and more.
Pop-up library comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library left its brick and mortar location and hit the streets. Springfield hosted a pop-up Library Wednesday morning at 1100 South Grand Avenue East. Residents could check out and return materials, sign up for a library card or renew an old one. “The...
Public invited to discuss Springfield's progress
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The community is invited to a public hearing to discuss the city of Springfield's Consolidated Annual Performace and Evaluation Report (CAPER). The report is a summary of the progress made by the city to achieve the goals identified in the fiscal year plan. The hearing...
Springfield moves forward with rail improvement project funding
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, Springfield city council members pushed forward with the next step of the rail improvement project. Council members say the city needs to buy more properties before it can lay the next section of the track. To do that, the committee approved and pushed...
Baby Shark Live! to splash into Springfield in November
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Baby Shark Live! is expected to splash into Springfield in November for a Christmas show. The show will be held in the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on November 11. Following the success of Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour, the Pinkfong Company is...
Animal blessing event this weekend in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Animal Protective League (APL) is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animal ceremony. The ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held at the APL shelter in Springfield, 1001 Taintor Road. All animals are invited to this event and must be...
Taste of History returns to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Friday is the last day to get tickets for the Decatur Taste of History. Taste of History is an event where you explore five of Decatur's historic sites while enjoying food and drinks at each location. Tickets are $45 and you can purchase them in...
Potbelly coming to central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Potbelly Sandwich Works is setting up shops in central Illinois. The company plans to bring a total of five new shops to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of...
ALPLM to open lactation room
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There will soon be a dedicated room for nursing mothers at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM). The room will only be for nursing mothers who need to feed their babies and/or pump milk. It will be open to staff and guests. A...
Springfield landfill catches on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters spent part of Wednesday battling flames at an area landfill. It happened at 6:19 p.m. at Republic Services Sangamon Valley Landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road in Springfield. The Springfield Fire Department says when they arrived, they found garbage on fire. There were no...
Take a walk through Oak Ridge Cemetery for 'Echoes of Yesteryear'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mary Alice Davis, president of the Sangamon County Historical Society, joins us in the studio to talk about the upcoming historical cemetery walk. It takes place Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free...
Sangamon County reactivates Rescue Squad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad is back in action after spending several months on the sideline. The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee unanimously voted to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. In July, they were told to stand down because the rescue squad members were...
Pleasant Plains comes together for homecoming parade
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tonight is the first game since a Central Illinois high school athlete was injured in a football game on September 24. Pleasant Plains postponed their homecoming parade because of Jayden Veesenmeyer's injury. But on Friday people lined the streets to show school spirit and support...
Residents worry for shopping center's future amid CVS closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — CVS closing on Monday is drawing concerns from residents living nearby. Thirteen of 19 retail spaces on the same strip as CVS in the Country Fair Shopping Center are vacant as well. Resident Angela Styles said most people living in the area are low-income families...
Midwest Mission asks for supplies in relief of Hurricane Ian
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A not-for-profit organization is working to provide disaster relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Midwest Mission is sending a "Cleaning Kit" that is filled with laundry detergent, house cleaner, dish soap, air freshener, pump spray insect repellent, a scrub brush, reusable cleaning wipes, scouring pads, clothes pin, trash bags, dust masks, kitchen gloved and cotton gloves.
Home fire safety campaign helps residents get new smoke detectors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase and the Springfield Fire Department will be knocking on about 300 residents' doors this weekend asking if they need fire safety supplies. Purchase and the Fire Department went out this afternoon to ask residents in the Vinegar Hill area if they needed...
LLCC receives $5 million to expand training facilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) received a grant for $5 million. The grant will be used to expand emergency services, truck drivers, diesel technologies, and agriculture programs and facilities. The grant was awarded to LLCC by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. LLCC...
Richland Community College receives $3.2 million to expand nursing program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College will receive a $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation. The fund will be used to expand their nursing programs by creating EnRich Healthcare. Officials say the goal of the program is to grow enrollment in nursing and clinical programs by...
Road closures for Glenwood High School homecoming parade
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Drivers in Chatham are getting a heads up about traffic delays set for Wednesday evening. Chatham Police say there will be several road closures for the Glenwood High School Homecoming Parade. Closures will begin around 5:15 p.m. and the parade kicks off at 5:45 p.m.
Man accused of threatening girls at Springfield High
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing charges after making threats at the Regional Office of Education in Springfield. Gregory G. Tatarek, 54, was arrested on Thursday after reportedly threatening girls at Springfield High School. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright says Tatarek went into the office, slammed...
