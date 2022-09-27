Gray Area is pleased to present the 8th edition of Gray Area Festival, an annual conference that addresses critical themes in media, art, and technology through a curated series of talks, performances, workshops, and an exhibition. Artists, thinkers, and the cultural vanguard are invited to attend this year’s Gray Area Festival, presented in-person for the first time in three years, as well as virtually via online streaming. Gray Area Festival 2022 partners with the McLuhan Institute to explore the theme “Distant Early Warnings”, building upon and reconsidering the work of media theorist Marshall McLuhan in its contemporary context. This year’s program will feature keynote talks by “Distant Early Warning” author Alex Kitnick, Director of the McLuhan Institute, Andrew McLuhan, and a panel conversation between curators Hans Ulrich Obrist and Paola Antonelli, moderated by Gray Area Board Chair Peter Hirshberg.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO