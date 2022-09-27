ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Actress Talks Role in Hocus Pocus 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taylor Paige Henderson lives the life of a typical 15 year old. Going to school, volunteering, and extracurriculars outside of school. One of her top passions is acting, she’s been performing since she was five, and started acting professionally at the age of 11. She is also a classically-trained ballerina.
AMARILLO, TX
AMARILLO, TX
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Zoo welcomes 2 bobcats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo welcomed two bobcats over the summer and they have become fast favorites of staff and visitors states a news release from the city of Amarillo. According to the news release, the one-year-old bobcat twins, Hampton and Huckleberry, arrived at the zoo in July from a rehabilitation center in […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon

Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
AMARILLO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

WT A&M PD release info on terroristic threats

Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted an offense under a portion of the Texas Penal Code that outlines “Terroristic Threats.”
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices. According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Robocalls: How to Protect Yourself

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — How many robocalls, texts, and emails do you get each day? AT&T says they’re blocking or labelling one billion robocalls every month. Liz Archuleta, General Manager of AT&T says while that’s a large number, imagine how many are still getting through. She suggests to never click on a suspicious email link, and if it’s a person posing as a company, go to their direct website and call customer service before following through with what the email says.
AMARILLO, TX
