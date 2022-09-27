ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

Volleyball notes: Sidney closing in on MVL Valley Division title

SIDNEY — Sidney’s goal of earning a Miami Valley League Valley Division championship is almost complete. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to finish off the goal — and make a tournament run — in October. Sidney improved to 9-9 overall and 9-5 in MVL Valley Division...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

SCORES, Hits 105.5 to air Columbus Academy at Fort Loramie

This Friday, the Columbus Academy Vikings football team will fashion glistening white uniforms with a slick-looking chestnut maroon and silvery grey scheme. Ivory and cobalt blue were on display a week ago by the Edon Bombers. But the real “schemes,” or collections of unique offensive and defensive plays and formations...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Sidney native gets big college football win

Just over 40 years ago, these pages periodically reported on the fine college career of Florida State quarterback Rick Stockstill, who was born in Sidney on Dec. 23, 1957, but moved away shortly thereafter. Since FSU, he’s had a long football coaching tenure including his current 17 seasons as head...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Golf: Four area boys teams earn district berths

Russia, Fort Loramie, Houston and Jackson Center each earned district berths by finishing in the top four in a boys golf Division III sectional tournament on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Russia edged Fort Loramie by one stroke for a sectional title. The Raiders finished first with a 334...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

SHS announces homecoming court

SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2022 SHS homecoming court and crowning festivities. The 2022 homecoming king candidates are Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth; Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris; Owen Karn, son of Tara Hodges and Eric Karn; Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds Jr.; Myles Vordemark, son of Shauna and Jared Vordemark; and Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio

All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna homecoming activities begin Monday

ANNA — The Anna Homecoming festivities will kick off “We Can’t Stop the Beat” week on Oct. 4. The Student Council has chosen a theme to dress up for each day leading up to the homecoming game and the crowning of the 2022 king and queen. The high school grade levels will also decorate a hallway according to a theme song provided to each class.
ANNA, OH
Lima News

School delays for Friday, Sept. 30

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
VAN WERT, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion

BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins. Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
BOTKINS, OH
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— Union services were held in the Presbyterian Church last night. The church was filled to its utmost capacity. Dr. R.M. McCaslin, pastor of the church for the past 31 years, preached his farewell sermon. Dr. J.P. Robb assisted in the service and made a brief address in which he spoke of Mr. McCaslin and his pastorate in very flattering terms.
SIDNEY, OH
tippnews.com

Sweet Spots in Miami County

Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

