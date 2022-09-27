Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Girls soccer notes: Lehman beats Miami East for 1st place tie in TRC
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter has scored a lot of goals in her career, but not many have come on penalty kicks. She faced the biggest penalty kick of her career with a tie score in the second half against Miami East on Thursday at Lehman’s field.
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney closing in on MVL Valley Division title
SIDNEY — Sidney’s goal of earning a Miami Valley League Valley Division championship is almost complete. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to finish off the goal — and make a tournament run — in October. Sidney improved to 9-9 overall and 9-5 in MVL Valley Division...
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, Hits 105.5 to air Columbus Academy at Fort Loramie
This Friday, the Columbus Academy Vikings football team will fashion glistening white uniforms with a slick-looking chestnut maroon and silvery grey scheme. Ivory and cobalt blue were on display a week ago by the Edon Bombers. But the real “schemes,” or collections of unique offensive and defensive plays and formations...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Sidney native gets big college football win
Just over 40 years ago, these pages periodically reported on the fine college career of Florida State quarterback Rick Stockstill, who was born in Sidney on Dec. 23, 1957, but moved away shortly thereafter. Since FSU, he’s had a long football coaching tenure including his current 17 seasons as head...
Sidney Daily News
Golf: Four area boys teams earn district berths
Russia, Fort Loramie, Houston and Jackson Center each earned district berths by finishing in the top four in a boys golf Division III sectional tournament on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Russia edged Fort Loramie by one stroke for a sectional title. The Raiders finished first with a 334...
Sidney Daily News
SHS announces homecoming court
SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2022 SHS homecoming court and crowning festivities. The 2022 homecoming king candidates are Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth; Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris; Owen Karn, son of Tara Hodges and Eric Karn; Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds Jr.; Myles Vordemark, son of Shauna and Jared Vordemark; and Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler.
Sidney Daily News
Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio
All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Sidney Daily News
Anna homecoming activities begin Monday
ANNA — The Anna Homecoming festivities will kick off “We Can’t Stop the Beat” week on Oct. 4. The Student Council has chosen a theme to dress up for each day leading up to the homecoming game and the crowning of the 2022 king and queen. The high school grade levels will also decorate a hallway according to a theme song provided to each class.
Lima News
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
What’s up with Quinn Ewers, Sam Wiglusz and other Ohio State football transfers thriving in new homes?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Quinn Ewers and Sam Wiglusz don’t have a ton in common in terms of their athletic journeys, but both can say they used the Ohio State football program to springboard them to current successes. Ewers was considered a once-in-a-generation prospect that the Buckeyes stole out of...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Sidney Daily News
SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion
BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins. Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Union services were held in the Presbyterian Church last night. The church was filled to its utmost capacity. Dr. R.M. McCaslin, pastor of the church for the past 31 years, preached his farewell sermon. Dr. J.P. Robb assisted in the service and made a brief address in which he spoke of Mr. McCaslin and his pastorate in very flattering terms.
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
