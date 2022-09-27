Read full article on original website
Related
antigotimes.com
Community Calendar for 10-3-22 through 10-10-22
Antigo Area Community Food Pantry 11am-1pm Wednesdays & 1pm-3pm Fridays, 2120. Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry. wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation. focus for October will be holiday fixings: cranberry...
antigotimes.com
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week
Description: Evie is always “present at practices.” She is engaged in the process of becoming a better tennis player. It doesn’t matter if she is playing JV or Varsity, she commits herself to do the best she can. At practice, she tries to apply the things I teach her and her improvement has been impressive. She also goes the extra mile, picking up balls without being asked and helping others who are quieter. Her lack of complaining is very much appreciated, as is her work ethic.
Budget proposal for fencing Scott Street Bridge where homeless congregate fails
Editor’s note: This story corrects the original version that did not include the budget modification requirement that was necessary for the measure to pass. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. City Council members on Tuesday did not gather enough votes to fund a project that would fence off...
A one-woman police department: Meet the Coleman Police Chief
In Marinette County, in the village of Coleman, one woman is running the entire police operations on her own.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
wearegreenbay.com
‘THIS IS A SCAM’: Marinette County sheriff warning of ‘friends list’ scam
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County are working to spread awareness of a recent scam circulating throughout the area. According to a release, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve is warning citizens that law enforcement is receiving a high volume of calls reporting a variety of scams.
wxpr.org
"The animals deserve better": Former volunteers, concerned citizens protest Humane Society of Vilas County
Joe Power stands near a busy sidewalk in downtown Eagle River gripping two homemade signs. “What are your donations being used for?” asks one. “The animals deserve better than 3 stars,” says the other. Until recently, Power was a volunteer dog walker with the Humane Society of Vilas...
x1071.com
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
WEAU-TV 13
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
WSAW
1 killed in Portage County crash
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/19/2022 – 09/25/2022. 09-20-22 deputies were dispatched to an address on Corning Rd. in the Town of Scott for a domestic dispute. It was reported that the victim, a 59-year-old Merrill woman, was struck and spit on by her 18-year-old grandson, also of Merrill. It was also reported that the grandson was attempting to make arrangements for someone to come shoot his grandma. The grandson was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in on domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of a victim.
antigotimes.com
ANTIGO POLICE & LANGLADE CO SHERIFF REPORTS 10-3-22
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
WSAW
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
spmetrowire.com
Man faces charges after meth-fueled disturbance in Pine Grove
A Stevens Point man was arrested after causing a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sept. 26. Frank Lashay, 33, was arres...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
Comments / 0