INTERNATIONAL BOATBUILDERS’ EXHIBITION & CONFERENCE CALLS OFF SHOW TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF MARINE COMMUNITY. The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced on Sunday, September 25th that based on the weather reports from NOAA and consultation with the City of Tampa, Tampa Convention Center, and other stakeholders, the cancellation of this year’s show.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO