Stocks

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wallstreetwindow.com

The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson

Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street slumps to 2022 low as dismal week, month close

Wall Street is at its worst levels in almost two years Friday as the end nears for what's been a miserable month for markets around the world. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in afternoon trading after flipping between small losses and gains through the morning. It's at its lowest level since November 2020, and it's on pace to close out its sixth weekly loss in the last seven, one of its worst months since the early 2020 coronavirus crash and its third straight losing quarter.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
POLITICO

Dow hits 2022 low as markets sell off on recession fears

Stocks tumbled worldwide Friday on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6 percent, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq slid 1.8 percent.
Motley Fool

1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%

The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
msn.com

U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 29 chart alert - Volatility collapses amid risk aversion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices have been...
