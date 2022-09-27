ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Recall Alert: Aldi’s Restaurant Style Italian Dressing by Tuscan Garden

A recall alert has been issued for people who shop at Aldi supermarkets. The FDA has posted a warning saying the Tuscan Garden "Restaurant Style Italian Dressing" is being recalled because some of the bottles may contain a completely different dressing -- Asian Sesame. According to the agency, the problem...
Eater

Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
Mashed

What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu

Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
S. F. Mori

Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.
Eater

Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era

One of the most respected fine dining restaurants in London will close its current location before opening at a larger space in November when Ikoyi, the West African-leaning restaurant owned by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, moves from St James’s Market to 180 the Strand. The move has been mooted since June.
The Post and Courier

Frannie and the Fox: Taleggio pizza

The restaurant bills itself as a wood-burning concept, and it’s not kidding — the fiery maw of the Italian-made wood-burning oven dominates the kitchen at Frannie and the Fox, where Executive Chef Tim Morton and his staff deliver sharable Italian specialties amid the modern surroundings of Hotel Emeline.
