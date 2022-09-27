Bowie State University Athletics: Men’s Basketball Picked Fifth in CIAA Preseason Poll, Third in Division

BALTIMORE – For the first time in 45 years, a new medical school at a historically Black college or university is opening and it's proposed at Morgan State. The university will partner with Ascension St. Agnes Hospital to launch a for-profit, private medical school aimed to open in 2024. "Let's do this for Baltimore, let's do this for our community," said Dr. John Sealey, Founding Dean of the proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU. The school will give underserved minority students an opportunity to live, learn and work in Baltimore. "If you want to be a doctor there, you're...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO