Bowie State University Athletics: Men’s Basketball Picked Fifth in CIAA Preseason Poll, Third in Division

Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Baltimore Times
Bowie State University Women’s Basketball Picked to Fourth in CIAA Preseason Poll, Myers Named Preseason All-CIAA
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced its preseason picks for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season, and the Bowie State University women’s basketball team was projected to finish fourth overall and third in the CIAA Northern Division standings as redshirt sophomore Katerra Myers was the lone Bulldog named to the All-CIAA Preseason Team.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Senior Mame Diop has made her mark at Blake High School. She was named the Montgomery 4A North Division Defensive Player of the Year in basketball last winter, helping the Bengals win a regional title and advance to the state tournament. In the spring, as a track and field rookie, she set a school record in the triple jump, finishing second the Maryland 4A championship to go along with a fourth-place finish in the long jump.
Archbishop Spalding climbs to No. 4 in Maryland football rankings
FREDERICK, MARYLAND – The Maryland High School Football State Poll, in its 32nd year, is based on a statewide voting by sports reporters. Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parenthesis reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. The rankings are compiled by Sheldon ...
northonpoint.org
First Varsity Season Comes With First Varsity Win
The first true varsity season for our football team comes with their first-ever varsity win in North Point football history, 14-13 over Fort Zumwalt East. However, being on a first-year team comes with many challenges such as size, maturity and skill level. ¨Speed and football knowledge is a strength and...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps eyeing blooming DMV underclassman
The DMV is known for its ever-flowing high school basketball talent and while the 2024 class has been well-documented as such, the 2025 class has a chance to be even better. The Terps have their eyes on this emerging prospect.
New medical school proposed at Morgan State, first one at HBCU school in 45 years
BALTIMORE – For the first time in 45 years, a new medical school at a historically Black college or university is opening and it's proposed at Morgan State. The university will partner with Ascension St. Agnes Hospital to launch a for-profit, private medical school aimed to open in 2024. "Let's do this for Baltimore, let's do this for our community," said Dr. John Sealey, Founding Dean of the proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU. The school will give underserved minority students an opportunity to live, learn and work in Baltimore. "If you want to be a doctor there, you're...
mocoshow.com
MoCoShow High School Football Top 10 – Week 4
1. Quince Orchard 4-0 (LW 1) The Cougars earned their 4th straight shutout of the season, handing Damascus their 1st loss of the season 28-0. RB Iverson Howard ran for 97 yds and 2 TDs. Next, QO will travel to Death Valley in Germantown to take on undefeated Seneca Valley.
Upper Marlboro, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The The Kings Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Riverdale Baptist School on September 27, 2022, 13:00:00.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Locksley sets official status for Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett entering Week 5
Michael Locksley and Maryland are coming off a hard-fought effort and loss on the road against Michigan. That game also proved to be costly on the injury front. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa left the action briefly after taking a hard hit to the ribs. He eventually returned but Locksley confirmed a rib injury after the game.
Morgan State student charged in death of security guard outside nearby apartment
BALTIMORE -- A Morgan State University student has been charged in the death of a 19-year-old security guard at an apartment complex near campus last month.Chase Marco Wilson, a 21-year-old from Accokeek, is charged with first-degree murder in the murder of Julian Fruh.Police said Fruh, who was employed by Allied Universal, a security company contracted by the apartment complex, was shot in the head shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments. He died in the hospital. Morgan State officials told WJZ that Wilson is a sophomore enrolled as...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’
Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
FILM ROOM: Flowers head coach Dameon Powell
SPRINGDALE, Md (DC News Now) — After their 54-7 drubbing over a competitive Bowie team on Friday, Jake Rohm sat down with Flowers football head coach Dameon Powell on the latest edition of Film Room.
mocoshow.com
5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
weaa.org
Dr. Andrea Hayes Dixon, Howard's first Black woman dean in the College of Medicine
(Washington, DC) -- Howard University is appointing the first Black woman to serve as dean of the College of Medicine. Doctor Andrea A. Hayes Dixon was the first surgeon in the world to perform a high-risk, life-saving stomach cancer procedure on teens. She also recently became the first woman to...
Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth of Lottery Luck
Changing his “regular” numbers, which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game he was playing, seems to have made all the difference for Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf. His new numbers, which came to him by way of an accident, produced a $50,000 Pick 5 win, which was the biggest of his life. “I […]
Lucky Virginia man buys 200 Lottery tickets, wins $1 million using his birthday numbers
Ali Ghaemi won't soon forget the number combination he used to win $1 million in a single lottery drawing, partially due to the fact that it is his birthday.
