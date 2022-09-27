Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor to Lower Farm Overtime Threshold
The New York State Department of Labor issued an order today to gradually lower the farm overtime threshold by 20 hours per week. The state now has until 2032 to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week. “I thank the Farm Laborers Wage Board...
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
New York State recovers $191K in unpaid wages for 93 employees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Wednesday its latest success story as part of its mission to ensure workers are paid their due. The agency recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees at Magellan Technology/Demand Vape, a Buffalo-based company.
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NewsChannel 36
Preparing for the Unexpected: State Officials Discuss Benefits of Life Insurance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, officials discussed the importance of life insurance, and why Pennsylvanians should always be prepared for the unexpected. Whether we like to think about it or not, life can change in the blink of an eye. “What a lot of folks don't necessarily think about is...
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
NewsChannel 36
Sysco Workers Currently On Strike, Have Not Had a Contract Since August 20th
(WENY) - Sysco workers in New York State are currently on strike. Workers are seeking a contract, something they have not had since August 20th. Representatives say that the company doesn't want to do business fairly with workers as far as a contract is concerned. Workers went out on strike...
NewsChannel 36
New York Health Department's concern for polio grows deeper
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an 'imminent threat to public health' in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health advocate, Elisabeth Benjamin has...
CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
Saving money on energy bills this season
(WSYR-TV) — The utilities are warning that energy bills could go up by 40% or more this winter. However, there are ways to save money. State grants can help bring those costs down. You just need to know how to tap into them. Don Shelter is the owner of Energy Savers here in Central New York, and his business can help you cut those energy costs.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul announces new funding for public safety
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will be investing $50 million in funding for public safety. “When it comes to the story of our fight against gun violence here in New York, new chapters are being written every single day. And there's a lot of pain associated with it and a lot of angst, and you see horrific things out in the streets," she said.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Longtime Salina hotel to lay off 123 workers and turn building into luxury senior housing
Salina, N.Y. -- A longtime Salina hotel is being sold to a buyer who plans to turn it into luxury housing for people 55 and older. The Ramada by Wyndham, which has stood at 441 Electronics Parkway for 60 years, is scheduled to close on Dec. 22, putting all its 123 employees, many of them union members, out of work.
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
Governor Hochul Announces Unprecedented $150 Million in Capital Funding Opportunities for Arts And Culture Organizations
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a record $150 million in capital funding will be available for arts and culture organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts' Capital Projects Fund. The Fund has two grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants and Large Capital Improvement Grants. This unprecedented investment includes $100 million in new, multi-year funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. It is the State's largest ever commitment to NYSCA for capital projects for the arts, following on already record-level funding for the arts in the FY 2023 Budget. Governor Hochul will further discuss her commitment to supporting the arts at the Carnegie Hall 2022-2023 Season Opening later this evening.
NewsChannel 36
45 Members of PA-Task Force 1 to Aid in Hurricane Ian Response
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 45 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) will be deployed to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “Millions of people in the southeastern United States will have a long road ahead of them in terms of...
NewsChannel 36
Theme Announced for 2023 PA Farm Show
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WENY) -Jan 7, 2023 will mark the beginning of the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. Even though the show may be over 100 days away, preparation efforts start well in advance. “Planning started before the last farm show ended, lots of feedback on where we can improve,...
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
