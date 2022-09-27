ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NewsChannel 36

N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor to Lower Farm Overtime Threshold

The New York State Department of Labor issued an order today to gradually lower the farm overtime threshold by 20 hours per week. The state now has until 2032 to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week. “I thank the Farm Laborers Wage Board...
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase

NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
BUSINESS
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Fraud Detection#The Department Of Labor
NewsChannel 36

New York Health Department's concern for polio grows deeper

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an 'imminent threat to public health' in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health advocate, Elisabeth Benjamin has...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
localsyr.com

Saving money on energy bills this season

(WSYR-TV) — The utilities are warning that energy bills could go up by 40% or more this winter. However, there are ways to save money. State grants can help bring those costs down. You just need to know how to tap into them. Don Shelter is the owner of Energy Savers here in Central New York, and his business can help you cut those energy costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul announces new funding for public safety

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will be investing $50 million in funding for public safety. “When it comes to the story of our fight against gun violence here in New York, new chapters are being written every single day. And there's a lot of pain associated with it and a lot of angst, and you see horrific things out in the streets," she said.
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Unprecedented $150 Million in Capital Funding Opportunities for Arts And Culture Organizations

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a record $150 million in capital funding will be available for arts and culture organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts' Capital Projects Fund. The Fund has two grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants and Large Capital Improvement Grants. This unprecedented investment includes $100 million in new, multi-year funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking. It is the State's largest ever commitment to NYSCA for capital projects for the arts, following on already record-level funding for the arts in the FY 2023 Budget. Governor Hochul will further discuss her commitment to supporting the arts at the Carnegie Hall 2022-2023 Season Opening later this evening.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

45 Members of PA-Task Force 1 to Aid in Hurricane Ian Response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 45 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) will be deployed to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “Millions of people in the southeastern United States will have a long road ahead of them in terms of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Theme Announced for 2023 PA Farm Show

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WENY) -Jan 7, 2023 will mark the beginning of the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. Even though the show may be over 100 days away, preparation efforts start well in advance. “Planning started before the last farm show ended, lots of feedback on where we can improve,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT

