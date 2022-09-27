Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Everett Man Arrested for Alleged Arson at Prey’s Fruit Stand in Leavenworth
A Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputy witnessed a dumpster fire at Prey’s Fruit Stand in Leavenworth Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., both Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol were called out to a man allegedly throwing trash onto US. The arson suspect is an Everett...
ncwlife.com
Everett man accused of setting fire outside Leavenworth
An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol troopers and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Rae Anderson, 29, about 8:30 p.m. The roadside fire was quickly suppressed, but...
56-Year-Old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that a semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket lost control and crashed on State Route 28. Officials stated that the truck’s cargo caused the accident. Gregg B....
ifiberone.com
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ncwlife.com
Judge adjusts bail for suspect in fatal crash after downtown drive-by
A judge said a 17-year-old accused of killing two women in a car crash following a Sept. 16 drive-by shooting in Yakima is a threat to the public, even with a broken leg. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld rejected the man’s attorney’s request to set bail at $80,000 and place the suspect on electronic home monitoring as he recuperates at home from injuries he sustained in the crash.
ncwlife.com
Two charged in deadly Cashmere shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors formally brought charges yesterday in the Friday night shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead in a Cashmere parking lot. Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo was fatally shot in downtown Cashmere after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat. Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, is now charged with second-degree murder for allegedly firing the shots.
ncwlife.com
I-90 blocked by semi rollover near Moses Lake
Westbound Interstate 90 in blocked about 15 miles east of Moses Lake this morning after a semi rolled and came to rest on its side, blocking both lanes. The Washington State Patrol said two trucks are working on clearing the interstate at Milepost 189. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said traffic is being diverted.
71-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rock Island (Rock Island, WA)
According to the Douglas County deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rock Island on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 3200 block of Rock Island Road at around 7 p.m. Upon the arrival of the officers, a man was found pinned under a tractor.
Central Washington Man Sentenced to Eight Months for Stabbing Girlfriend
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
kpq.com
Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
KXLY
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 29th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A log truck rollover, then a semi rollover closed two major roadways in Grant County early this morning and sent the log truck driver to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Rescuers were able to reach two stranded climbers yesterday morning on the Dragontail Peak climbing route, in the Enchantment Lakes wilderness area and Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner.
Serious injury crash cleared at Dodson Road in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. — A crash at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest in Grant County is now cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says serious injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt. Authorities are on the scene removing the impacted...
kpq.com
Two Hikers Rescued Near Dragontail Peak in Leavenworth
Two hikers were rescued in an overnight rescue mission after climbing the Dragontail Peak Tuesday night. This Enchantments hiking trail is known both for its striking views and high level of difficulty. The volunteer group Chelan County Mountain Rescue was brought in Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
kpq.com
Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth
A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar
Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
kpq.com
Victim in Friday Night Cashmere Shooting Identified, Murder Charges Filed
The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere is now identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere. Deputies say Urbina-Sotelo was shot several times at around 11pm in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Applets Way. He was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
