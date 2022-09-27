ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

ncwlife.com

Everett man accused of setting fire outside Leavenworth

An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol troopers and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Rae Anderson, 29, about 8:30 p.m. The roadside fire was quickly suppressed, but...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ncwlife.com

Judge adjusts bail for suspect in fatal crash after downtown drive-by

A judge said a 17-year-old accused of killing two women in a car crash following a Sept. 16 drive-by shooting in Yakima is a threat to the public, even with a broken leg. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld rejected the man’s attorney’s request to set bail at $80,000 and place the suspect on electronic home monitoring as he recuperates at home from injuries he sustained in the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in deadly Cashmere shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors formally brought charges yesterday in the Friday night shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead in a Cashmere parking lot. Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo was fatally shot in downtown Cashmere after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat. Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, is now charged with second-degree murder for allegedly firing the shots.
CASHMERE, WA
ncwlife.com

I-90 blocked by semi rollover near Moses Lake

Westbound Interstate 90 in blocked about 15 miles east of Moses Lake this morning after a semi rolled and came to rest on its side, blocking both lanes. The Washington State Patrol said two trucks are working on clearing the interstate at Milepost 189. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said traffic is being diverted.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
KXLY

Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
REDMOND, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 29th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A log truck rollover, then a semi rollover closed two major roadways in Grant County early this morning and sent the log truck driver to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Rescuers were able to reach two stranded climbers yesterday morning on the Dragontail Peak climbing route, in the Enchantment Lakes wilderness area and Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Two Hikers Rescued Near Dragontail Peak in Leavenworth

Two hikers were rescued in an overnight rescue mission after climbing the Dragontail Peak Tuesday night. This Enchantments hiking trail is known both for its striking views and high level of difficulty. The volunteer group Chelan County Mountain Rescue was brought in Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth

A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
REDMOND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA

