A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A log truck rollover, then a semi rollover closed two major roadways in Grant County early this morning and sent the log truck driver to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Rescuers were able to reach two stranded climbers yesterday morning on the Dragontail Peak climbing route, in the Enchantment Lakes wilderness area and Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner.

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO