Verona, WI

Girls golf: Audrey Stoesz, Laila Ehiorobo help Verona to sectional berth

Senior Audrey Stoesz and sophomore Laila Ehiorobo both finished in the top 10 to lead the Verona girls golf team to a sectional berth after finishing fourth at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon. Photos: Verona at WIAA Division 1...
VERONA, WI
County to study ‘community scale’ manure processing plant

If there’s anyone who knows about the cycle of life, it’s a farmer. And that includes the business end of things - manure. Removing waste products can be a costly, messy matter, but Dane County officials believe there’s a way to help area farms keep the common environment clean and healthy, and save a few dollars in the process.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Letter: Fiscally irresponsible VASB

The recent mailer put out by the Verona Area School Board (VASB) and your article in the paper this Thursday outlines the board’s attempt to justify using $19 million of tax money for operating expenses instead of paying down debt as originally planned. Their thinly veiled scheme to mask...
VERONA, WI

