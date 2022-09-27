ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry

Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week

A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
dioceseofnewark.org

31 Mulberry to be sold in 2024

The physical limitations of the current Episcopal House at 31 Mulberry Street in Newark have been apparent for many years. While we appreciated the central Newark location, Bishops Croneberger, Beckwith, and I also recognized that the building itself presents challenges in adequately supporting the ministry of our staff, congregations and diocesan organizations.
NEWARK, NJ

