A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Four-story building on Grand Street approved in Jersey City
After having been denied for more than a year, a four-story development on Grand Street has been approved by the Jersey City Planning Board, paving the way for 23 residential units and additional commercial space to be built in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. The applicants, Mecca Realty Properties Inc., will be...
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jerseydigs.com
Greenville Resident Warns Future Homeowners in Jersey City to Make Sure Parking is Legal
When Aretha Busby and her fiancé were looking for a home last year in Jersey City, one of the must-haves on her list was off-street parking. “We need to come and go,” said Busby, a realtor. The couple settled on a home in Greenville with a carport...
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Community Remembers Chris Garcia as Shooting Investigation Continues
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating the murder of 28-year-old Christopher “Chris” Garcia, who was shot at a local Hoboken basketball court on Sunday, September 25th. Per ABC 7, officers were called to the scene after a shooting occurred at around 3:30AM on Sunday at...
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne reminds property owners of heat & hot water requirements as of October 1st
The Bayonne Health Division is reminding property owners of heat and hot water requirements that will take effect on Saturday, October 1st. Health Regulations Chapter 21-11.1 requires property owners to furnish heat at a. minimum of 68 degrees between October 1st and May 1st of each year, the mayor’s office...
Unruly Lyft Passenger Assaults Officers, EMS Workers In North Jersey, Police Say
A 56-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting police officers and EMS workers in North Jersey, authorities said. It all happened around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 when officers responded to First Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken on a report of a potentially drunk and unruly Lyft passenger, local police said.
Passaic County town immerses itself in poetry
Word Seed Inc.’s fifth annual Paterson Poetry Festival will take place in downtown Paterson this weekend at the Passaic County Court House Plaza, 77 Hamilton St. The event will be held in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, with virtual programming planned 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
VIDEO: Group robs Upper Manhattan smoke shop, gun aimed at customer's head
An Upper Manhattan smoke shop customer was menaced at gunpoint by a robbery trio that police say is behind two other recent stickups.
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
hudsontv.com
Fall & Winter Recreation Program Sign Ups Available in Hoboken Starting Next Week
The City of Hoboken’s Division of Recreation today announced registration for youth wrestling, winter basketball, and flag football. Registration will open for each program on Tuesday, October 4, at 5 p.m. and close on Friday, October 28, at 5 p.m. Practice and game schedules will be determined by the...
Four men arrested after THC gummies sold in store on Long Island: NYPD
BELLMORE, N.Y, (PIX11) — Four men were arrested on Wednesday for selling THC gummies at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store on Long Island, police said. After getting a search warrant, police found large amounts of THC products and money. Police also determined that THC gummies were being sold at the store, according to officials. Police […]
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
dioceseofnewark.org
31 Mulberry to be sold in 2024
The physical limitations of the current Episcopal House at 31 Mulberry Street in Newark have been apparent for many years. While we appreciated the central Newark location, Bishops Croneberger, Beckwith, and I also recognized that the building itself presents challenges in adequately supporting the ministry of our staff, congregations and diocesan organizations.
