“Who is Raillo?”- Neymar yet again comes in support of national teammate Vinicius Jr over racist remarks

A dressing like that of Paris Saint-Germain, full of some of the finest footballers in the world commanding the highest salaries in football, is bound to be beset by egos. Two of the largest have not seen eye-to-eye of late, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior clashing on multiple occasions early in the season. Most publicly, the two argued about a penalty and in one instance, Neymar cussed out Mbappe for not passing to him with an open goal.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO