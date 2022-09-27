Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4 This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

