Fresno, CA

csufresno.edu

Former CSU chancellor Joseph Castro to teach at Cal Poly in the spring

Former Fresno State president and California State University (CSU) Chancellor Joseph Castro will be a tenured professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next year, Mustang News confirmed Friday. Castro was guaranteed a backup position within the CSU system because of his preexisting retreat rights, a contractual guarantee that allows...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

The Collegian’s Athlete of the Month: Women’s volleyball’s Ella Run

For our 100th anniversary, The Collegian is bringing back a former feature, Athlete of the Month, to recognize Fresno State student-athletes. Fresno State volleyball’s outside hitter Ella Rud set her place on the courts for the month of September. Rud recently led her team in kills for the eighth...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Fresno State alumna and professor collaborate to present ‘Chicana Legend’

The shout of “CHICANNNAAA LEGEND! Press any button to begin,” paired with video game sound effects, signaled the start of The Fools Collaborative’s latest production, “Chicana Legend.”. The Fools Collaborative, a self-described group of artists in the Fresno area who produce creative events to bring awareness...
FRESNO, CA
viewpointsonline.org

RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state

The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
RIVERSIDE, CA
thesungazette.com

FOOTBALL: Pioneers tumble against Panthers in 27-6 loss

PORTERVILLE –The Porterville Panthers welcomed the Mt. Whitney Pioneers to the East Yosemite League by beating them 27-6. The Panthers dominated time of possession, forcing the Mt. Whitney defense to play a significant amount of the game. The Porterville defense was nearly impossible for the Pioneers to navigate around, leaving them with only one touchdown in the third quarter.
PORTERVILLE, CA
College Football News

Fresno State vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview

Fresno State vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Fresno State (1-2), UConn (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Fresno State vs UConn Game Preview. Why Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sports

How to watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4 This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Tigers trounce Tulare Western

TULARE – The Tigers rounded up the Mustangs and swept them in their home gym for Lemoore’s fourth win of league play. The Tigers remain undefeated in league games and sit in first place in the West Yosemite League. The Tigers took a swift and sure lead, leaping...
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Woman Survives Being Hit By Train In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

White Coat Ceremony at Clovis Medical College is Cause for Celebration

Joele Tueno Scott has waited a long time to put on the white coat that identifies her as a future physician. Tueno Scott, now in her first year at the California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Clovis, worked for years as a nurse in correctional facilities, but never lost sight of her goal of one day going to medical school.
CLOVIS, CA

