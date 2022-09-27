Read full article on original website
csufresno.edu
Former CSU chancellor Joseph Castro to teach at Cal Poly in the spring
Former Fresno State president and California State University (CSU) Chancellor Joseph Castro will be a tenured professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next year, Mustang News confirmed Friday. Castro was guaranteed a backup position within the CSU system because of his preexisting retreat rights, a contractual guarantee that allows...
csufresno.edu
The Collegian’s Athlete of the Month: Women’s volleyball’s Ella Run
For our 100th anniversary, The Collegian is bringing back a former feature, Athlete of the Month, to recognize Fresno State student-athletes. Fresno State volleyball’s outside hitter Ella Rud set her place on the courts for the month of September. Rud recently led her team in kills for the eighth...
csufresno.edu
Fresno State alumna and professor collaborate to present ‘Chicana Legend’
The shout of “CHICANNNAAA LEGEND! Press any button to begin,” paired with video game sound effects, signaled the start of The Fools Collaborative’s latest production, “Chicana Legend.”. The Fools Collaborative, a self-described group of artists in the Fresno area who produce creative events to bring awareness...
viewpointsonline.org
RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state
The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
Sherrod impressing in backup role
FRESNO, Calif. – As he proved with his first career touchdown at USC, Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod is proving the Bulldogs also have talent behind Jordan Mims at that position.
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Pioneers tumble against Panthers in 27-6 loss
PORTERVILLE –The Porterville Panthers welcomed the Mt. Whitney Pioneers to the East Yosemite League by beating them 27-6. The Panthers dominated time of possession, forcing the Mt. Whitney defense to play a significant amount of the game. The Porterville defense was nearly impossible for the Pioneers to navigate around, leaving them with only one touchdown in the third quarter.
Fresno State vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview
Fresno State vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Fresno State (1-2), UConn (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Fresno State vs UConn Game Preview. Why Fresno...
How to watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4 This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.
csufresno.edu
Bulldog Marching Band trains, supporters crowdfund in preparation for Rose Parade
Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band (BMB) members will celebrate New Year’s in Pasadena when they travel to participate in the Rose Parade for the first time in program history on Jan. 2, 2023. It’s not the first nor last trip for many members who recently traveled to the football...
csufresno.edu
Former President Castro’s ‘blind spot’: CSU trustees reveal Lamas investigation findings
A report by the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees said former Fresno State president Joseph Castro failed to adequately handle Title IX complaints against former employee Frank Lamas. The report concludes that “more should have been done.”. “The president’s failure to more aggressively respond to reports of...
Fresno woman and mother of 7 returns to school to become teacher, encourage change
A Fresno woman has returned to college after 20 years to continue her dream of higher education. She is on a mission to invoke change.
Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed
Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Tigers trounce Tulare Western
TULARE – The Tigers rounded up the Mustangs and swept them in their home gym for Lemoore’s fourth win of league play. The Tigers remain undefeated in league games and sit in first place in the West Yosemite League. The Tigers took a swift and sure lead, leaping...
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
Fresno State students to wash dogs, cut their nails
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers. The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut. Club volunteers will […]
KMJ
Woman Survives Being Hit By Train In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Taco lovers get ready: the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will be kicking off at Chukchansi Park this weekend. The Taco Truck Throwdown will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. This year’s event will feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer. […]
GV Wire
White Coat Ceremony at Clovis Medical College is Cause for Celebration
Joele Tueno Scott has waited a long time to put on the white coat that identifies her as a future physician. Tueno Scott, now in her first year at the California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Clovis, worked for years as a nurse in correctional facilities, but never lost sight of her goal of one day going to medical school.
