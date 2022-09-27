ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

LOUIS E. BALKIN

LOUIS E. BALKIN

72, died August 28 at Palm Gardens Rehab of Aventura. Louis was loved by all, for his intelligence, his kindness, his wry sense of humor, and his ability to light up any room with just a few words. He loved our Miami Dolphins through good times and bad (Fins up!). His favorite pastime was playing poker at the Mardi Gras Casino and Gulfstream, where many poker players are already missing him.
AVENTURA, FL
Fleeing Hurricane Ian, Naples couple finds refuge in Miami

MIAMI – Finding refuge in Miami, Sebastian Drexel and his partner, Dillon Gunn, monitored storm updates on their cell phones from a Brickell café. The two evacuated from Naples ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Yesterday we saw the reporting from the governor that the time was leave to now,”...
MIAMI, FL
ROBERTA GRAHAM

72, custodian for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died September 22 at home. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
UM goes virtual for the remainder of Tuesday and all Wednesday classes

UM issued a statement midday Tuesday announcing that all classes will move online, beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 through the end of Wednesday, Sept. 28. “Based on the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the University of Miami is moving all classes on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses to an online format,” UM said in a statement sent through UM’s Emergency Notification Network (ENN).
CORAL GABLES, FL
Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families Facing Eviction

Kodak Black is giving back to dozens of families in his native South Florida, as the Pompano Beach rapper announced on Tuesday that he’s paid rent for 28 families facing eviction. “28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak wrote...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Rene Garcia Pushes Cashless Zones Legislation

State Senator Rene Garcia (R-FL) has recently taken up sponsoring Cashless Zones Legislation. With recent changes among small businesses in Florida, this bill is intended to make it easier to be a patron a small businesses. There is no question the COVID-19 Pandemic changed how everyday interactions happen. Once the...
FLORIDA STATE
JACQUELINE BELL

70, telecommunications, died September 21. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at. Hallandale Beach Church of Christ in Hallandale Beach, FL.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Don’t play games with Virginia Key Beach Park

For those who monitor what’s going on at the Miami City Commission, whiplash is a regular side effect. On Sept. 13, commissioners voted to change the city charter so it could stage a coup. It wanted to throw out the entire Black board of trustees of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust and take it over. Chief architect of this plan was none other than Chairwoman Christine King, the city’s only Black commissioner.
MIAMI, FL
City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
TAMARAC, FL
This Miami-Based Florist Created a Stunning Arrangement Inspired by His Abuelas

Angel “Rodri” Rodriguez, the Miami-based floral designer and CEO of Rodri Studio, says, “An abuela’s influence is generational, starting with my great-great-grandmother, great-grandmother, grandma, and then me.” He recalls that, even as a young child, his grandmother and great-grandmother recognized his natural talent for arranging flowers and encouraged him to pursue it. “Looking back, all of that led to where I am today, without me even knowing it,” he says.
MIAMI, FL

