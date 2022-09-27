Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday marketBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
miamitimesonline.com
LOUIS E. BALKIN
72, died August 28 at Palm Gardens Rehab of Aventura. Louis was loved by all, for his intelligence, his kindness, his wry sense of humor, and his ability to light up any room with just a few words. He loved our Miami Dolphins through good times and bad (Fins up!). His favorite pastime was playing poker at the Mardi Gras Casino and Gulfstream, where many poker players are already missing him.
Click10.com
Fleeing Hurricane Ian, Naples couple finds refuge in Miami
MIAMI – Finding refuge in Miami, Sebastian Drexel and his partner, Dillon Gunn, monitored storm updates on their cell phones from a Brickell café. The two evacuated from Naples ahead of Hurricane Ian. “Yesterday we saw the reporting from the governor that the time was leave to now,”...
miamitimesonline.com
ROBERTA GRAHAM
72, custodian for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died September 22 at home. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
themiamihurricane.com
UM goes virtual for the remainder of Tuesday and all Wednesday classes
UM issued a statement midday Tuesday announcing that all classes will move online, beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 through the end of Wednesday, Sept. 28. “Based on the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the University of Miami is moving all classes on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses to an online format,” UM said in a statement sent through UM’s Emergency Notification Network (ENN).
Complex
Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families Facing Eviction
Kodak Black is giving back to dozens of families in his native South Florida, as the Pompano Beach rapper announced on Tuesday that he’s paid rent for 28 families facing eviction. “28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak wrote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlrn.org
'They kept us safe': Hometown Heroes parade will honor frontline pandemic workers in Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County will host its first-ever Hometown Heroes parade next month, to honor first responders, law enforcement professionals and healthcare workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic - and every day. As she announced the event, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava revisited the immense challenges the community has faced...
floridianpress.com
Rene Garcia Pushes Cashless Zones Legislation
State Senator Rene Garcia (R-FL) has recently taken up sponsoring Cashless Zones Legislation. With recent changes among small businesses in Florida, this bill is intended to make it easier to be a patron a small businesses. There is no question the COVID-19 Pandemic changed how everyday interactions happen. Once the...
miamitimesonline.com
JACQUELINE BELL
70, telecommunications, died September 21. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at. Hallandale Beach Church of Christ in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
RELATED PEOPLE
pethelpful.com
Video of Miami Dog Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted After 240 Days Breaks Our Hearts
Just try and not shed a tear while watching video of one shelter dog on TikTok. Poor Spikey has been at the Miami-Dade Animal Services facility in Doral, Florida for the better part of a year. But with no prospects of being adopted in the future the shelter is now using the internet to help the dog find his fur-ever home.
NBC Miami
Broward Man Goes Missing During Personal Watercraft Trip to Bahamas
Authorities are searching for a Broward County man who went missing during a reported trip to the Bahamas on a personal watercraft. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Northeast 16th Street in Pompano Beach. Family members said...
miamitimesonline.com
Don’t play games with Virginia Key Beach Park
For those who monitor what’s going on at the Miami City Commission, whiplash is a regular side effect. On Sept. 13, commissioners voted to change the city charter so it could stage a coup. It wanted to throw out the entire Black board of trustees of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust and take it over. Chief architect of this plan was none other than Chairwoman Christine King, the city’s only Black commissioner.
Miami New Times
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian
Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
NBC Miami
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
Two Tornadoes Confirmed In Broward County
One touched down in the Hollywood/Pembroke Pines area, the other at North Perry Airport where thirty planes were damaged.
veranda.com
This Miami-Based Florist Created a Stunning Arrangement Inspired by His Abuelas
Angel “Rodri” Rodriguez, the Miami-based floral designer and CEO of Rodri Studio, says, “An abuela’s influence is generational, starting with my great-great-grandmother, great-grandmother, grandma, and then me.” He recalls that, even as a young child, his grandmother and great-grandmother recognized his natural talent for arranging flowers and encouraged him to pursue it. “Looking back, all of that led to where I am today, without me even knowing it,” he says.
Comments / 3