Albany Herald
A 'Community' movie is finally on its way
Class is back in session once again. "Community," the six-season hit NBC comedy series about a group of students at a community college, will return with a long-awaited movie, NBC's streaming service Peacock announced Friday -- fulfilling the show's own "six seasons and a movie" prophecy.
‘Community’ Movie Officially Happening at Peacock With Original Cast
Community fans are finally getting six seasons and a movie, as Danny Pudi‘s Abed prophesied more than once over the comedy’s run. After the show’s official social media pages shared a clip of Pudi’s character uttering the line late on September 29, former stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong seemed to confirm the potential project by posting a single photo with “… and a movie,” written in Greendale Community College’s blue lettering. Neither performer added context apart from tagging costars, the creator Dan Harmon, as well as Peacock, Sony, and the official Community accounts.
