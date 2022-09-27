Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York KnicksAdrian HolmanNew York City, NY
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Women’s Bar welcomes Councilmember Avilés for its Hispanic Heritage celebration
The Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association hosted its third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the Brooklyn Bar Association building on Wednesday night. This year’s theme was “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”. The event, which was co-sponsored by the Kings County Criminal Bar Association, featured a speech...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
September 30: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1843, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Madisonian says that Professor [Samuel] Morse is about to commence laying the wires of his electric telegraph on the Baltimore and Washington Railroad. The wires are to be protected by leading tubes, in which they are enclosed. They are about the size of a man’s finger in circumference, and the bore is about a quarter of an inch in diameter.”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Update on schedule: Brooklyn Book Festival highlights of in-person and virtual programming
Editors’ Note: Thanks to Brooklyn’sown Blake Zidell and Associates, we offer our readers a rundown on virtual and live events available for the Brooklyn Book Festival. Highlights tonight ( September 28) include the brilliant cartoonist Kate Beaton ( Hark! A Vagrant), live at the Brooklyn Public Library’s main branch on Grand Army Plaza. On Friday (September 30 ) hear a dawn reading of Hart Crane’s poetry, read from canoes on the Gowanus Canal. These and much more. Read below and marvel, then attend.
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
2022 was the worst year for heat-related ER visits since 2018
More New Yorkers visited the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses this past summer than in each of the previous three summers, an analysis by THE CITY found. This summer was also one of the hottest the city has seen in recent years, and included the first week-long heat wave since 2013 with temperatures hitting the mid-90s, which took place in July and elevated temperatures throughout August.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Celebrate at the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball — and After Party
Can’t make the Ball? Reserve a spot at the Brooklyn Black Tie After-Party later that night at 9:00 PM on Pier 2 — open bar included! We’ll be dancing the night away with tunes spun by DJ Herbert Holler, and all proceeds will directly support Conservancy programming, enjoyed by thousands of New Yorkers each year.
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in northeast Washington, D.C. early...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Brooklyn Museum ramps up popular fall programming
EDITORS’ NOTE: As a key part of our DISCOVERY AGENDA, we pass along to our readers the stimulating intensity of new popular programming at the Brooklyn Museum. Read, Attend, Enjoy, Support. New York’s hottest club this fall? The Brooklyn Museum. It’s got everything:. Virgil Abloh: “Figures of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rikers could soon have a federal receiver — How have takeovers worked in other U.S. jails?
As the administration of Mayor Eric Adams resists a growing chorus of calls for a federal judge to appoint a receiver to run the city’s troubled Department of Correction, past takeovers around the country suggest what might be in store. New York City’s jails have already been under the...
fox5ny.com
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
eastnewyork.com
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
4 men shot in hail of gunfire in Harlem hours after 4 shot in Queens
Police responding to the gunfire found a chaotic scene of victims staggering a block away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
bkreader.com
A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave
The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Diocese appoints former NYPD detective to Office of Child Protection
The Most Reverend Robert Brennan, Bishop of Brooklyn, has announced the selection of Elizabeth Harris, a retired New York City Police Department Detective, to fill two critical roles in the Diocese of Brooklyn’s Office of Protection of Children and Young People – Victim Assistance Coordinator and 1722 Supervisor.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Women’s Bar Association will host scholarship fundraiser
The Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association has announced that it has established the Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix Law School Scholarship and it will host a fundraiser event to raise money for it on October 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Giando on the Water in Williamsburg. Justice Hinds-Radix is a past president...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn taxi driver sues NYPD alleging retaliatory arrest inside his mosque
Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-American taxi driver from Brooklyn, says his license was suspended and his livelihood interrupted after police framed him for an assault that never happened and arrested him inside of his mosque to get back at him for enforcing social distancing guidelines there. Less than three months after...
Comments / 0