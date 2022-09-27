ON THIS DAY IN 1843, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Madisonian says that Professor [Samuel] Morse is about to commence laying the wires of his electric telegraph on the Baltimore and Washington Railroad. The wires are to be protected by leading tubes, in which they are enclosed. They are about the size of a man’s finger in circumference, and the bore is about a quarter of an inch in diameter.”

