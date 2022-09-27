ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

MySanAntonio

Longest bar in Texas opens for business. That's a lot of pints...

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the latest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands area is now home to the longest bar in Texas. The bar also boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space, an 18,000-square-foot patio and can accommodate up...
Community Impact Houston

Owners of Graze bring upscale restaurant to Old Town Tomball

Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Tatia and Doug George said they had been dreaming of opening a restaurant for years, and once their daughters started preparing for college, they decided to pursue their dream. They opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26.
Community Impact Houston

3 pumpkin patches in the Conroe, Montgomery area to enjoy this fall

Here are three pumpkin patches to visit in Conroe and Montgomery this fall. (Courtesy Pexels) 7 Acre farm is an interactive farm that offers a petting zoo, playground and mini golf course year-round. During October, the farm will display pumpkins all over the farm, including a pumpkin patch. $8.50 (admission). 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. (Sun.). 4401 N. Frazier, Conroe. 936-890-2326. https://7acrewood.org.
Community Impact Houston

Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October

Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
Community Impact Houston

Food truck Mingo’s Latin Kitchen opens brick-and-mortar restaurant in Pearland

Mingo's Latin Kitchen opened a location in Pearland on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Mingo’s Latin Kitchen opened Sept. 27 at 3320 E. Broadway St., Ste. 114, Pearland. Mingo’s began as a food truck serving gourmet Latin American dishes. The menu for the new location includes tacos, sandwiches, hand-cut fries, margaritas and beer. 281-683-8305. www.mingoslatinkitchen.com.
Community Impact Houston

New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe

Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
Community Impact Houston

Conroe residents launch online jewelry store

Dana Mulroney (left) and Hannah Straughan (right) are Conroe residents who are launching Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry on Oct. 1 (Courtesy Hannah Straughan) Adorn Handcrafted Jewelry is an online jewelry store that will launch Oct. 1. Owned by Conroe residents, the store offers premade bracelets that come in packs of three. Bracelets range in sizes from infant to adult so parents can match with their newborn, toddler or teenager. Styles for boys are also available.
