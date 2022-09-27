Read full article on original website
NBA
Jr. NBA: Elevate Series
Each episode includes fun and engaging basketball activities and challenges, as well as engaging question and answers, plus life skills development. This series will foster relationships between elite players and our leagues, educate and develop the players on and off the court, and raise player profiles as they continue on their basketball journey.
NBA・
NBA
NBA Team Voting Efforts
The Milwaukee Bucks’ state-of-the-art downtown arena, will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. Pack the Vote provides nonpartisan voter education and looks to increase voter registration. The VOTE 76 Hub is a place with all the resources you need in order to cast your...
NBA
Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
NBA
"We Will Be Tough" | Hardy Makes Debut As Utah Opens Preseason Against Toronto
After an offseason full of change, the time has come to see what the new-look Jazz can do. Utah kicks off the 2022 preseason when it travels to Edmonton, Canada, to face reigning rookie of the year Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. MST and will be on AT&T SportsNet and NBATV.
NBA
Thunder Acquires Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, David Nwaba and Generates Two Trade Exceptions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Sterling Brown, guard Trey Burke, forward Marquese Chriss and forward David Nwaba from the Houston Rockets, and generated two trade exceptions, in exchange for center Derrick Favors, forward Maurice Harkless, guard Ty Jerome, guard Théo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
Hachimura notches double-double, Porzingis scores 18 as Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan Games exhibition
The Wizards were defeated 104-95 on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in the their second-and-final exhibition against the Warriors this week. The two-game slate headlined the NBA’s 2022 Japan Games, featuring two preseason matchups, an All-Star Saturday Night-inspired event, community initiatives and more. Japan native Rui Hachimura led finished...
NBA
NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas
Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.
NBA
Pelicans 2022 preseason profile: Herb Jones
In September, The Athletic surveyed New Orleans basketball fans on a variety of topics, including asking: Who is your favorite Pelicans player? On a 2022-23 roster featuring recent All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, as well as accomplished NBA veterans CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, a second-round draft pick with one season under his belt earned 28 percent of votes, trailing only Ingram (39 percent).
NBA
Three things to watch: Wizards face Warriors in second preseason game from Japan
In the Wizards first of two exhibition matchups with the Golden State Warriors on Friday, hometown hero Rui Hachimura showed out in front of his friends and family. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis got to play together for the first time. Johnny Davis got his first real NBA experience. And Wizards fans got a look at some fresh faces and how they fit in on the court.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Rookies to target in fantasy drafts
After a long offseason, the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is quickly closing in. With preseason games tipping off Friday, it’s officially time for managers to begin drafting teams, crafting fantasy basketball rankings and deciding which players to target and which to avoid. Each year, a key component...
NBA・
NBA
Report: Larry Nance Jr. extends with Pelicans for 2 more seasons
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Saturday. “Larry has fallen in love with New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization — front office, coaching, players,” Bartelstein said. “He’s really, really excited about what’s ahead for this team and he wanted to be a part of it. So, it was important to him to try to get a deal done.”
NBA
Paulo Banchero - Orlando Magic - Game-Worn Summer League Jersey - Drafted 1st Overall - Scored 17 Points - 2022 NBA Season
The NBA and MeiGray are proud to offer fans and collectors across the globe the opportunity to own a piece of history... a jersey worn in a game during the 2022 National Basketball Association summer league, by #5 Paulo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. Banchero wore this Summer League jersey...
NBA
Layman, Vonleh Embracing Opportunity to Play for Hometown Team￼
When Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh received invites to Celtics training camp this fall, it became an opportunity for them to not only earn a full-time roster spot with the defending Eastern Conference champions, but also a chance to return home. Layman, a 6-foot-8 wing, grew up about 30 miles...
NBA
Report: Veteran free agent Blake Griffin joins Celtics on 1-year deal
The Celtics have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran free agent Blake Griffin, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday. Griffin, 33, averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds last season with the Nets, his second in Brooklyn. A six-time All-Star, Griffin boasts averages of 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in...
NBA
Wendell Carter Jr. on Paolo Banchero: ‘P Can Guard One Through Five’
ORLANDO - Is Paolo Banchero’s defense overlooked and underrated? Should he be getting more praise for the things he does on that end of the court?. Based on what his Orlando Magic teammate and fellow Duke alum Wendell Carter Jr. has seen at training camp, it appears the answer to those questions is a resounding yes.
NBA
Rookies Ivey, Duren bring a jolt of electric athleticism to Pistons
When Hamidou Diallo came to the Pistons 18 months ago, amid Troy Weaver’s first season as Pistons general manager, he joined a roster where he immediately and emphatically became the team’s best athlete. Draft night 2022 has put that honorific in serious jeopardy. “When you say Jalen and...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. compares his former Lakers squad to current Pelicans – with one major difference
When he joined the New Orleans roster in February, the Pelicans’ personnel reminded forward/center Larry Nance Jr. of something he’d previously experienced at the start of his NBA career. Like the youth-filled Los Angeles Lakers squad Nance played for from 2015-18, he recognized that the Pelicans are loaded with promising talent and recent first-round draft picks. Unlike those Laker teams, however, New Orleans boasts something exceptionally invaluable, a component every club needs: Experienced, veteran pros to help guide the youngsters.
NBA
Grizzlies sign Steven Adams to multi-year extension
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Adams (6-11, 265) averaged 6.9 points and set career highs with averages of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games (75 starts) last season, his first with the Grizzlies following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Memphis posted the second-best record in the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season at 56-26, which tied the franchise record and earned the Grizzlies the Southwest Division championship, the first division title in franchise history.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 9/30/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on September 30, 2022. Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be" One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans...
NBA
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 30, 2022
Watch Thursday’s post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Jonas Valaciunas, Naji Marshall and Devonte Graham. Trey Murphy lll showing growth in Thursday’s practice report, presented by HUB International. Pelicans.com team reporter Erin Summers breaks down Day three of training camp in this video report. Check out photos from...
