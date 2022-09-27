NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a two-year extension worth $21.6 million, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Saturday. “Larry has fallen in love with New Orleans and the entire Pelicans organization — front office, coaching, players,” Bartelstein said. “He’s really, really excited about what’s ahead for this team and he wanted to be a part of it. So, it was important to him to try to get a deal done.”

