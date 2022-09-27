ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Flight Attendants#United Airlines Holdings#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#Afa
The US Sun

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BoardingArea

Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable

Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’

The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight

A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
AMERICAN AIRLINES

Comments / 0

Community Policy