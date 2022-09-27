Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa carted off field after scary tackle
There was a scary moment in the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals game Thursday night when Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field in Cincinnati.
msn.com
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins Week 4 game on a stretcher with a head and neck injury. After Tagovailoa hit the ground, his hands stiffened in an unnatural position. Neurologist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski said Tagovailoa showed signs of "decorticate posturing," a severe, "primitive" brain response that indicates damage to the cortex.
Bengals beat Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury knocks him out of game
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, one of two remaining undefeated teams, in their home stadium on Thursday night. Joe Burrow led the way on offense yet again.
profootballnetwork.com
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: What We Know About Dolphins QB’s Scary Head Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was rushed to a Cincinnati trauma center after suffering what appeared to be a serious head injury in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Bengals. However, after a brief hospitalization, Tagovailoa was discharged and able to travel home with the team on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged and return home with the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins didn’t get much good news from Teddy Bridgewater but they did get great news about Tua Tagovailoa. According to the Thursday night telecast, Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital and will make the trip home tonight with the team. This is incredibly good news for a quarterback who was carted off the field.
After Tua Tagovailoa injury, neuroscientist attacks Miami Dolphins
Chris Nowinski tweeted prior to the start of the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals game Thursday night that playing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be “a massive step back for concussion care in the NFL.”. Tagovailoa did play and was slammed to the turf by Josh Tupou. On a second-and-7 snap at...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hospitalized following big hit days after injury scare
WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT
WATCH: Former Dolphins Teammates Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa Have Jam Session Ahead of TNF
We can understand why Tua Tagovailoa loves sitting down with Ryan Fitzpatrick for an interview. After all, the two used to be teammates on the Miami Dolphins. And, the charismatic Fitzpatrick is good for a serenade. Pick up your ukulele and give it a listen. (Fitzpatrick jokingly said he’s “been called the songbird of my generation by people who’ve heard me.”)
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL, Dolphins blasted for clearing Tua Tagovailoa to play in Week 4
The NFL and Miami Dolphins were blasted on Thursday night over what has transpired with Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital after being concussed during Thursday night’s game between his Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa showed a fencing reaction after hitting his head on the turf, which was scary to many watching.
iheart.com
Bills Fans And Dolphins Fans Fight It Out In Parking Lot After 21-19 Loss
It was a tough one on the field for the Buffalo Bills. And then it was a tough one in the parking lot for at least a handful of Bills fans. The OnlyInDade Twitter account has the video, which appears to have been captured by a fan in a nearby car. No way to tell what started this fight, but it did not go well for the couple of Bills fans who attempted to take on a huge group of Dolphins fans. It got ugly. I'm sure everyone involved now recognizes that emotions are running high after a game like that and it's best just to head to the car and get on the road. No need to exchange words with any fans of the opposing team you might run across along the way.
Comments / 0