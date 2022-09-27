ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Cinemablend

100-Year-Old Veteran Goes To Disneyland In Viral TikTok And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

As somebody who visits and enjoys theme parks like Disneyland on a regular basis, I sometimes wonder if the day will ever come when I just won’t be able to do it anymore. Will I ever get to the point that getting on and off rides is too hard or Disney World crowds become too difficult to navigate? I now have some significant evidence that I never have to stop enjoying theme parks, because it can be done by a guy who is 100-years-old, and watching him enjoy Disneyland may be the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
smithmountainlake.com

Police describe scene where Coolio died

Los Angeles police Lt. Byron Roberts says Artis Ivey Jr, better known by his stage name Coolio, passed away after a medical emergency and they do no suspect foul play at this time. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's...
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneydining.com

Disney Rumored to Remain Closed Through Friday

On Tuesday we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. While the storm is quickly moving east of Orlando, rain bands continue to batter down. It has now been discovered from a thread on Reddit that Disney may remain closed through at least Friday September 30, 2022 and that Saturday will see a delayed opening. This reportedly comes from a Cast Member memo. Disney has not yet confirmed the closure.
disneyfoodblog.com

The PERFECT Fit For EVERY Disney World Park!

There is a LOT that goes into planning a Disney World vacation, but we’re here to make it easier for you!. We’ve got info on the best deals and discounts, when you should make dining reservations, what to do if you can’t get the hotel reservations you want, and how to make Park Pass Reservations. Once you have all of the logistics figured out, you still have to figure out what to bring with you! And, while we definitely have a bunch of packing lists for ya, we’ve taken it a step further and just went ahead and picked out some outfits you can wear! In combo with our friends over at AllEars.net, we’ve put together the perfect outfits for EVERY park at Disney World! Let’s check them out.
Daily Beast

I Ran Away to Disney World by Myself at 14. It Saved My Life.

Every great animated Disney film begins the same way, with someone longing: to be up where the people are, to go the ball, to find true love, to discover or recover some strength or power... Suddenly, something sparks in them, and they decide to pursue a dream, make a change, take a chance, risk a journey, and we accompany them, cheering them on.
disneyfoodblog.com

Buy Your Own Disney World Fab 50 Statue For $13!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong and will continue into 2023. That’s right — we’re still eating our favorite 50th anniversary foods, collecting some fabulous...
disneydining.com

New Documentary To Focus on Bad Behavior at Disney Parks

Disney Parks and Resorts are always thought of as the perfect place for families. Between the fun rides for kids of all ages, the delicious food, and the immersive hotels, there is so much Disney offers to make a vacation magical. Unfortunately, it seems that recently, there has been an extreme uptick in bad Guest behavior, which can truly ruin the magic.
Lite 98.7

St Nick Got His Start at First World Famous Santa Claus School in New York

Did you know New York is home to the first ever Santa Claus school? That's right. The Empire State is where the jolly ole man in red used to get all his training. The world-famous Santa Claus School opened on September 27, 1937, in Albion, New York, the first place to earn a B.S.C. (Bachelor of Santa Claus) degree. It's still the oldest continuously-run Santa school in the world.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

