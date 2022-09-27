Read full article on original website
Related
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
100-Year-Old Veteran Goes To Disneyland In Viral TikTok And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
As somebody who visits and enjoys theme parks like Disneyland on a regular basis, I sometimes wonder if the day will ever come when I just won’t be able to do it anymore. Will I ever get to the point that getting on and off rides is too hard or Disney World crowds become too difficult to navigate? I now have some significant evidence that I never have to stop enjoying theme parks, because it can be done by a guy who is 100-years-old, and watching him enjoy Disneyland may be the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
TikTok video claims that Disney Parks will soon ban strollers. Don’t believe it
A TikTok video is going viral after its creator claimed Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida would ban strollers beginning Oct. 1. The news made fans of the Disneyland Resort wonder if a similar policy would begin at the “Happiest Place on Earth” in Anaheim. David Vaughn,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks to Resume Operation in Phases on September 30 After Hurricane Ian
With Central Florida continuing to deal with Tropical Storm Ian, Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen with a “phased approach” tomorrow, Friday, September 30. Operating hours will be updated later today. The closure was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 28 and 29....
IN THIS ARTICLE
smithmountainlake.com
Police describe scene where Coolio died
Los Angeles police Lt. Byron Roberts says Artis Ivey Jr, better known by his stage name Coolio, passed away after a medical emergency and they do no suspect foul play at this time. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's...
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneydining.com
Disney Rumored to Remain Closed Through Friday
On Tuesday we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. While the storm is quickly moving east of Orlando, rain bands continue to batter down. It has now been discovered from a thread on Reddit that Disney may remain closed through at least Friday September 30, 2022 and that Saturday will see a delayed opening. This reportedly comes from a Cast Member memo. Disney has not yet confirmed the closure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
The PERFECT Fit For EVERY Disney World Park!
There is a LOT that goes into planning a Disney World vacation, but we’re here to make it easier for you!. We’ve got info on the best deals and discounts, when you should make dining reservations, what to do if you can’t get the hotel reservations you want, and how to make Park Pass Reservations. Once you have all of the logistics figured out, you still have to figure out what to bring with you! And, while we definitely have a bunch of packing lists for ya, we’ve taken it a step further and just went ahead and picked out some outfits you can wear! In combo with our friends over at AllEars.net, we’ve put together the perfect outfits for EVERY park at Disney World! Let’s check them out.
Daily Beast
I Ran Away to Disney World by Myself at 14. It Saved My Life.
Every great animated Disney film begins the same way, with someone longing: to be up where the people are, to go the ball, to find true love, to discover or recover some strength or power... Suddenly, something sparks in them, and they decide to pursue a dream, make a change, take a chance, risk a journey, and we accompany them, cheering them on.
Beloved character from Walt Disney World finally getting a feature film
Figment has made appearances in several rides, attractions and film shorts since his inception, but has only made fleeting cameos in major Disney movies.
disneyfoodblog.com
Buy Your Own Disney World Fab 50 Statue For $13!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong and will continue into 2023. That’s right — we’re still eating our favorite 50th anniversary foods, collecting some fabulous...
disneydining.com
New Documentary To Focus on Bad Behavior at Disney Parks
Disney Parks and Resorts are always thought of as the perfect place for families. Between the fun rides for kids of all ages, the delicious food, and the immersive hotels, there is so much Disney offers to make a vacation magical. Unfortunately, it seems that recently, there has been an extreme uptick in bad Guest behavior, which can truly ruin the magic.
A Classic Disney World Character Is Getting His Own Movie, Which Could Be Great News For Fans Of The Ride
The Disney synergy machine could mean that plans for a new movie could also mean plans to update a beloved attraction.
Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park
The new horror movie Smile wins for most clever marketing ever!. At three Major League Baseball games on Friday, actors appeared in the stands with spooky, unwavering smiles. The viral promo even extended to Good Morning America, where a creepily smiling person could be spotted in the window behind Hoda Kotb.
St Nick Got His Start at First World Famous Santa Claus School in New York
Did you know New York is home to the first ever Santa Claus school? That's right. The Empire State is where the jolly ole man in red used to get all his training. The world-famous Santa Claus School opened on September 27, 1937, in Albion, New York, the first place to earn a B.S.C. (Bachelor of Santa Claus) degree. It's still the oldest continuously-run Santa school in the world.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0