momcollective.com
Road Trip Survival Guide with a Toddler
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 7) This past month my husband and I decided to visit family. After two canceled flights and trips, we decided to road trip! It had been two years since we’ve seen family, so we decided it’d been long enough.
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
insideedition.com
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll
A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Response to Getting Caught Feeding the Dog Makes Us LOL
Anyone who has kids and dogs know that they are partners in crime. Kids are always willing to give their dogs whatever they want, and sometimes they don't know better. One dog schemed to get a snack with his toddler sibling and their reaction to getting caught it the best.
intheknow.com
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums
This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
7 Bedtime Rituals For Kids That Really Work
Too many parents dread the pre-bed hour. That’s when your sweet, agreeable youngster goes from a bundle of joy to holy terror, and you spend the better part of 60 minutes cajoling, begging, and admonishing then to climb in bed — and stay there. It doesn’t have to be this way. While the advent of technology and long work days has diminished traditional family time, you can still find ways to create a meaningful bedtime ritual that will help your child prepare for the night ahead, says Jennifer Waldburger, co-creator of Sleepy Planet Parenting and co-author of The Sleepeasy Solution.
FireRescue1
‘My daughter was missing’: Lessons from the other side of the search experience
Reflecting on the importance of preparation, follow-through and endurance Most firefighters are required to be at a certain level of physical fitness when they join the fire service. However, the initial medical evaluation and physical agility test are typically a one-time check. After that, some of us slide into a more sedentary lifestyle, only exerting great physical effort on occasion – maybe a large house fire or a particularly intense training.
momcollective.com
5 Quirky Tips to Help You Find Your Calm While Raising Toddlers
I like to think that I maintain a calm and cool exterior at all times, but my three-year-old daughter would disagree. When she recognizes that I’m feeling overstimulated and frazzled, she brings me a fist-sized trinket to put inside my shirt. If this seems like an odd practice, I would encourage you to watch Moana. Stay with me.
Inside Grandma and Grandson's Journey to Every National Park — and the 10-Year Estrangement They Overcame
The wild adventures of Grandma Joy, 92, and Brad Ryan, 41, have "unlocked the fountain of youth in her," the proud grandson tells PEOPLE The thought of a 92-year-old sleeping in tents, scaling mountains and riding rapids might seem unimaginable, but for Joy Ryan, it's nothing short of reality. In 2015, Joy and her grandson, Brad Ryan, set out on the adventure of a lifetime: to visit all 63 U.S. national parks. Joy was in her 80s at the time, working a minimum wage job at a deli...
Slate
My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
12tomatoes.com
Toddler Drops Wedding Ring In The Ocean During Proposal
If you’ve been around TikTok for any length of time, you are accustomed to seeing some wedding proposals. They seem to happen frequently and everyone wants to share the special moment with the world. That includes this special proposal that took place by the water near Brisbane, Australia. An...
sippycupmom.com
5 Toddler Playroom Essentials To Facilitate Learning While Having Fun
It’s a moment of pride when you see your toddler who has recently started talking come to you holding a red building block and saying, “Mumma… RED!”. Isn’t it magical to experience these moments, especially in the early years?. The best thing is they’re learning most...
FodorsTravel
Here’s How to Not Murder Your Family on Your Next Road Trip
Pro tips to surviving a family road trip and maintaining your sanity along the way. My family loves long road trips even though we can barely stand living under the same roof together. We’ve ventured from our home in Southern California to Texas, onward to Canada, and through a slew of Midwestern states with our rental car packed with food, blankets, and bad tempers.
Just a spoonful of honey helps the battery go down: Quick thinking saves Barberton toddler
Quick thinking and a search on the internet helped save little Maggie Jacobsen’s life last month. The 3-year-old Barberton girl had accidentally swallowed a button battery from a toy. The little battery can cause severe damage to the body and in some cases, death. But in Maggie’s case, the...
Design Taxi
Have Trouble Sleeping? Glamping Spot Sends Real Sheep To Count As You Nod Off
If you’ve ever had trouble falling asleep, someone would have told you to count sheep in your head till you drift off. The age-old advice is now being brought to life with a bed and breakfast in Sussex Downs, Sussex, which sends sheep to roam around guests until they feel drowsy.
yourteenmag.com
Parenting Humor: How to Handle The Teen Water Bottle Obsession Epidemic
I can honestly say I don’t ever remember drinking a glass of water when I was growing up in the 1800s (at least that’s when my teens think I grew up). And I definitely never owned a water bottle. I’m sure I must have had water at some point, but it’s not ringing any bells. Of course, anyone who grew up in the 1800s is not going to remember lots of things, but I do remember drinking juice, milk, and soda, so I did get some form of hydration.
