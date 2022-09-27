ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
Tv20detroit.com

Warren mayor: Railroad repair, Trump rally could mean traffic trouble

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Excavators, bulldozers, front loaders and other heavy machinery have been up and down the railroad in Warren at the derailment site. Warren fire commissioner Skip McAdams said Canadian National has made “significant progress,” including removing the 13 damaged rail cars. Some residents said...
