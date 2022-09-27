Read full article on original website
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
Warren mayor: Railroad repair, Trump rally could mean traffic trouble
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Excavators, bulldozers, front loaders and other heavy machinery have been up and down the railroad in Warren at the derailment site. Warren fire commissioner Skip McAdams said Canadian National has made “significant progress,” including removing the 13 damaged rail cars. Some residents said...
Governor Whitmer announces student loan relief will not be treated as taxable income
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. About 1.4 million people in Michigan who are eligible for student loan relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits of Public Service Loan Forgiveness or other student loan forgiveness.
