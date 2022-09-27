Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
After Hurricane Ian, MSNBC analyst predicts Ron DeSantis is ‘about to become a big government Republican’
MSNBC political analyst David Jolly claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., will hypocritically turn into a “big government Republican" following Hurricane Ian.
Experts Debate: Will Amazon Replace the United States Post Office (USPS) As a National Delivery Office?
The concern is controversial favorable treatment of Amazon by the USPS, coupled with the government agency’s current business challenges, have enhanced a potentially unsustainable business model for the federal delivery entity.
September Stimulus Update
Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September. Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
FOXBusiness
Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August
Renters are facing higher costs as lease prices reached record highs in August. The national median asking rent climbed 11% year-over-year, though some areas saw increases more than double that. For instance, asking rents in Cincinnati, Ohio, rose 26% in August year-over-year, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin....
Georgia vs. Missouri college football preview, prediction
Georgia vs. Missouri football preview, predictionHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, point spread, betting linesOdds courtesy ...
retailleader.com
Gorjana Opening Texas Location, On Track to Open 42 Stores
DTC jewelry retailer Gorjana is opening its third location in Texas. Gorjana plans to have 42 stores open by the end of the year. The new location features an indoor and outdoor space, and it pays homage to its California roots. Gorjana is pushing forward on its brick-and-mortar store expansion...
