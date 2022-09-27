ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
Florida State
Dayana Sabatin

September Stimulus Update

Numerous states have announced that they will be sending stimulus checks or tax rebates to US citizens in September. Inflation is causing major issues for millions of residents across the United States of America, and it's not going down. Gas prices have slightly dropped, but they have reached near-unprecedented levels back in July, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
FOXBusiness

Rent on the rise: US markets where prices rose fastest in August

Renters are facing higher costs as lease prices reached record highs in August. The national median asking rent climbed 11% year-over-year, though some areas saw increases more than double that. For instance, asking rents in Cincinnati, Ohio, rose 26% in August year-over-year, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin....
retailleader.com

Gorjana Opening Texas Location, On Track to Open 42 Stores

DTC jewelry retailer Gorjana is opening its third location in Texas. Gorjana plans to have 42 stores open by the end of the year. The new location features an indoor and outdoor space, and it pays homage to its California roots. Gorjana is pushing forward on its brick-and-mortar store expansion...
