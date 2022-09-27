ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’: Despite Everything, Christine Doesn’t Consider Her Marriage to Kody a Failure

By Megan Elliott
 3 days ago

Christine Brown’s marriage to Kody Brown is over. But despite the painful split from her husband of 26 years, the Sister Wives doesn’t consider their marriage a failure, she revealed in the latest episode of the family’s TLC reality show .

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown is no longer making excuses for Kody Brown’s behavior

Young Kody Brown and Christine Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

So far, the first few episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 have focused on the slow unraveling of Christine’s long marriage to Kody. For years, Christine had felt unsatisfied and unfulfilled in her plural family. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kody’s lack of involvement in the lives of her and her children, as well as a lack of intimacy, became issues she could no longer overlook.

“Let’s just say we’ve been here 800 days…,” she said of the Brown family’s dynamic after moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. “He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice. And one time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800,” Christine said.

To Christine, it was clear that Kody preferred to spend most of his time with his fourth wife Robyn, and her children, not the other members of his large family.

“I think that what it comes down to, I think he has a favorite wife ,” she said. “And that’s why all of this is like it is.”

Christine can still see the good in her 26-year marriage

Initially, Kody tried to dissuade Christine from leaving. He argued that they could have a primarily platonic relationship. But that wasn’t enough for his third wife, who shares six children with her spiritual husband.

Though her marriage to Kody is over, Christine is still able to look back and see both the good and the bad.

“Kody and I were married for 26 years,” she said in the September 25 episode of Sister Wives. “This would have been our 27th wedding anniversary. It’s a long time to be with somebody. We had a lot of great times. We have wonderful kids.”

Despite all the painful moments, Christine refused to call her relationship with Kody a failure.

“We both are who we are today because of the marriage and the time we had together,” she said. “So it’s not a failure.”

Kody isn’t sure that Christine will be happier as a single woman

Christine’s choice has been made. But Kody was slow to accept her decision to move on. And even once he began to realize the marriage was over, he continued to question whether she had made the right decision.

When Christine refused to post about their anniversary on social media, Kody finally realized “she’s serious about this,” he said. But even then, he seemed to think she might reconsider.

“I think I want to keep testing it though,” he added. “You know? You never know when she’s just going to realize that the life she’s looking to create somewhere else isn’t going to be any better than what she’s had or got.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

